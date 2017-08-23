NYSED Releases 2017 State Test Results; Students’ Scores Show Slight Improvement

The New York State Department of Education has released the 2017 English language arts (ELA) and math test results for students in grades 3-8, which show students’ scores have improved slightly, according to the state.

Statewide, the percentage of students in grades 3-8 who scored at the proficient level on the ELA exam increased by 1.9 percentage points, rising to 39.8 percent, up from 37.9 percent in 2016.

The percentage of students who scored at the proficient level in math also increased this year, rising to 40.2 percent, up from 39.1 in 2016.

“I’m encouraged by the modest improvements we’re seeing in our test scores,” Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa stated. “As I’ve always said, testing is just one piece of the puzzle to understand how students are performing.”

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.