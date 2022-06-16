25th Party in the Park Concert Series Starts Tonight

In the Community: City of Rochester News Release

Photo from https://www.facebook.com/PIPRochester.

The 25th annual Party in the Park concert series kicks off tonight at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square. Tonight’s show will feature Appetite for Voltage and the Zac Brown Tribute Band.

Party in the Park continues every Thursday through Aug. 11. The event is rain or shine. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and performances will begin at 5:30 p.m. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park is located at 353 Court St.

This year’s full lineup on the CGI Digital Main Stage includes:

· June 23: FREE admission

o Sammy Rae & the Friends; Bonerama; The Sideways

· June 30: Classic Stones Live featuring the Glimmer Twins; Blind Spots; Tommy Brunett Band

· July 7: Yonder Mountain String Band; Motherfolk; Street Pharmacy

· July 14: X Ambassadors; Colin James; Head to the Roots

· July 21: Melvin Seals; RootsCollider

· July 28: Almost Queen; Shamarr Allen; Pickle Mafia

· Aug. 4: Friends of the Brothers with Peter Levin; Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

· Aug. 11: The Seven Wonders; Hello City — Bare Naked Ladies Tribute; JUMBOshrimp

General admission tickets for Party in the Park are $7 (children 12 and under are free). VIP Ultra Lounge tickets are $32. Tickets and passes are on sale at RochesterEvents.com. All headlining acts are ASL interpreted.

Returning this year to Party in the Park are the MVP Health Care Family Zone, the VIP Ultra Lounge, the Craft Beer Garden, a Bubbly Bar, and Bazaar in the Park. The VIP Ultra Lounge provides exclusive access to a full cash bar, table service, private restrooms, front stage access, and complimentary chair massages.

Craft beer lovers can enjoy the Craft Beer Garden featuring a rotating showcase of New York State’s best IPAs, ciders, stouts and more. The Bubbly Bar will also be returning with prosecco and mimosas. There will be happy hour specials at each show from 5–6:30 p.m.

Bazaar in the Park is a weekly collective of emerging designers, vintage collectors and artisanal products, creating a community around art, crafts, fashion and discovery. New sellers will arrive every other week, making Bazaar at the Park a place to consistently discover new, emerging talent and creativity.

Patrons may bring one sealed bottle of water into the Party in the Park concerts. Lawn chairs, bicycles, skateboards, in-line skates and pets will not be allowed. In addition, a strict no-smoking policy will be enforced. Smokers must go to a designated, marked area.

Parking is available at nearby parking garages including the Washington Square Garage, 111 Woodbury Blvd.; the Court Street Garage, 194 Court St., and the East End Garage, 475 E. Main St. Parking will also be available at The Strong, 1 Manhattan Square.

Party in the Park is produced by Rochester Events | Springut Group Inc. and sponsored by the City of Rochester; MVP Healthcare; CGI Digital; Labatt USA; Wilkins RV; United Business Systems; Bully Hill Vineyards; Home2Suites by Hilton; and Country Inn & Suites Pittsford.

The media partner for Party in the Park is WHEC Channel 10 and iHeart Radio.