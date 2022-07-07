By Tyronda James

tyrondajames@minorityreporter.net

Willpower Media Company, a local, grass roots, black centered organization will host its 3rd ANNUAL BLACK CULTURE FESTIVAL, sharing music, arts, love and soul.

The festival will take place on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7, 2022, located at Parcel 5, 285 E Main St., Rochester New York, 14604.

The Black Culture Festival was created to celebrate black culture and the success the community has created and accomplished, as Black People in America.

Will Powers of Willpower Media Company said I strive to bring unity, love and understanding to the black and brown community by being a catalyst for change.

This year, the company will be giving away a scholarship for a college bound student, who plans to attend a Historically Black College or University, for the year 2022-2023.

”This year, Willpower Media Company has partnered with Community Resource Collaborative which seeks to uplift people between the ages of 18 and 24 affected by violence, either directly or indirectly, including gun violence, domestic violence and trafficking. We collaborate with various channels across New York State and beyond to connect young people with the resources they need to move through their traumas and find personal peace by way of stable housing, employment, mental health https://neurofitnessfoundation.org/xanax-alprazolam/ and other necessary services,” said Powers.

“With violence continuing to plague our city, we feel it imperative we spend two of many days alongside the community engaging our youth, fostering positive and effective relationships, & giving our children a healthy outlet of play, while simultaneously working to help those in need.”

Black Culture Festival will feature a variety of local resource centers, sponsors such as Sweet Ida Mae’s pantry, free haircuts compliments of Brother’s & Sister’s Unisex Salon, bounce houses from of Super 7 Partie Supplies, Rec on the Move interactive fitness, an obstacle course from the Maplewood YMCA and more.

The festival will also offer bounce houses, vendors, food, fun, live entertainment, games and much more, from local, black owned businesses and artists. With special appearances from Jay Jay from Cocomelon and Jojo S mascots. There will also be raffles and giveaways from local businesses in our community.

Powers said there are many events that take place here in Rochester, the Pan-Africa Fest, the Carifest, etc. Although all are enjoyable, he shared he found that most hard to identify with.

“I knew then, it was my mission to create a festival that celebrated the current black culture in America that is recognized all over the world. Despite the pandemic, in August of 2020 the Black Culture Festival was born. Conceptualized and organized in just two short weeks, the first event had over 300 in attendance,” he said.

“With a more centralized location, and slightly longer for marketing and promo, the second annual event brought in 3500 its first day and over 4k its second. We anticipate attendance of over 10k this year. Our goal is to continue to create a safe and comfortable platform for those within the black and brown community to unapologetically celebrate black culture and all its beauty.”

Willpower Media Company, a full-scale media company located in Rochester, NY, offers podcasting, music production & recording, graphic design, photography, videography, and Media Branding.

“Support local black owned businesses by coming to shop our vendors and watch our artists perform. Come experience the culture.”

More details and registration can be found via Facebook fb.me/blackculturefestival Contact Black Culture Festival Committee (585) 431-2500.