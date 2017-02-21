4th Annual Poughkeepsie Spanish Spelling Bee registration open and practice sessions in two locations

VELLOP at Vassar College and La Voz magazine at Bard College are working in collaboration to host Poughkeepsie’s Fourth Annual Spanish Spelling Bee! We believe this bee is a great way to promote home literacy practices, show our Spanish-speaking students the great value of their first language, and to support overall bilingualism and bi-literacy. This bee will be open to students in grades 4-8 who can read and write in Spanish. The contest will take place on April 29th at Vassar College. For the first time, this year, the winner will get two tickets to travel and participate in the National Spanish Spelling Bee to be held in July in Texas. Because we know that practice makes perfect, we are offering free optional practice sessions starting this Saturday, February 18th till Saturday April 22nd, from 10 to noon, at two locations: Kingston Library and Rocky 300 in Vassar College. At the practice sessions, students will work with volunteer mentors to practice and prepare for the big day. To register for the 4th annual Spanish Spelling Bee or for more information.