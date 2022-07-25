61 Arts Non-Profits Awarded Nearly $300,000

By Sasha Smith

sashasmith@minorityreporter.net

Members of Baden Street’s Metro Council for Teen Potential group, a recipient of funding. Photo provided.

On Wednesday, July 13th, the SWAN’s Montgomery Neighborhood Center hosted Rochester Area Community Foundation, to announce the 61 Arts non- profits recipients of nearly $300,000 to, as a result of a new partnership between Rochester Area Community Foundation and the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA).

NYSCA awarded $430,000 to Rochester Area Community Foundation Initiatives, an extension of RACF, back in March 2022. Most of the money was to be regranted to support programs for underserved communities in Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties.

“I loved learning about the diverse projects that are out there, supporting and championing underserved communities and individuals. All of them are doing such important and potentially life-changing work for students and the community,” said Danny Hoskins, artistic and managing director at Blackfriars Theatre, as well as advisory committee member.

Each nonprofit or public organization received a one-time grant of up to $5,000 to support art projects that increase audience reach, organizational capacity, or equitable access to their programming. The remaining funds will go into an in-depth study of the state’s creative economy outside of New York City, with a focus on the Albany, Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse metros and other select regions. According to RACF, The study will be used to understand trends, inform arts funding, promote the importance of the arts to community vitality and success, and allow for cross-regional benchmarking and sharing of ideas.

“Our extensive knowledge of the local and regional arts landscape was critical to the success of this collaboration with NYSCA. We were proud to make this additional state funding possible for dozens of organizations offering arts-related programs,” said Jennifer Leonard, president and CEO of the Community Foundation.

Recipients of grants of up to $5,000 and their projects are:

540WMain, Inc.: Anna Murray Douglass and Rosetta Douglass Public Mural

Agape Haven of Abundance: Urban Youth Empowerment Program

Cheshire Community Action Team: Summer Arts

City Roots Community Land Trust: Art on the Avenue

Community Resource Collaborative Inc.: HEAL Project

Cornell Cooperative Extension Yates County: 4-H Fine Arts and Crafts Project Kits for Youth and Families

Educational Success Foundation: Our Voices Mural Project

EnCompass: Summer of the Arts

EZ Kids Creativity Shell: Sewing/Textile Arts Education for Mental Health

Finger Lakes Area Counseling & Recovery: Exploring Cultures through Art

Finger Lakes Community Band: Working With An Underserved Community

Finger Lakes Cultural and Natural History Museum: Mural Project

First Universalist Society of Rochester: Honorarium for Musicians Performing in Eastman at Washington Square Concerts

Friends of the Three Bears: Cultural Community Connections

Genesee Valley Orchestra and Chorus: Honoring Florence Price, Nathaniel Dett and Margaret Bonds Through Music and Community

GiGi’s Playhouse: Music in Motion

Greentopia: The Symbol

Hinge Neighbors Inc.: Composers Crossing 2.0

Ibero American Action League, Inc.: Día Dominicano at the International Plaza

Irondequoit Community Orchestra: Amplifying Local Voices

Isaiah House, Inc.: Flower City Arts Documentary “Terminal”

Jazz 90.1 FM/Greece Community Broadcasting: Community Concert Series

Jewish Family Service of Rochester, Inc.: Pencils & Paper Program

Kids That Roc: GENERATION Z

Linwood Ltd.: “Macbeth” at Linwood Gardens

Literacy Volunteers of Wayne County, Inc.: Literacy Through the Arts

Lyons Community Center: The Lyons Youth Art Council

M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence: Mural Restoration

Madrigalia: 2022-23 Season Programming

Mary Cariola Children’s Center: Creative Arts

Mentors Inspiring Boys & Girls: Breaking the School to Prison Pipeline Stage Play

Metro Council for Teen Potential: Mighty Liberators

Monroe County Family Coalition: L.O.V.E. is the Answer Mural Arts Project

Nativity Preparatory Academy of Rochester: Art Lessons with Flower City Arts Center

New York Kitchen: Tasteful Creations

New York State Network for Youth Success: Using Art to Expand the Horizons of High-Needs Rural Children

Orleans County Cornell Cooperative Extension: 4-H Family and Consumer Sciences Identity and Belonging Fashion Project

Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women: Children’s Theatre

Puerto Rican Festival, Inc.: For the Festival

Rainbow Junction, Ltd: Updated and Specialized Art Supplies

Roc Royal Foundation, Inc.: 585 DREAM

Rochester Academy Charter School: STEAM Family Nights and School Assemblies

Rochester Childfirst Network: Summer Adventures 2022

Rochester Community Players: Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra at the Highland Bowl in July 2022

Rochester Institute of Technology: Planning Meeting for Deaf/Blind Children’s Play

St. Michael’s Woodshop: Summer Program 2022

St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy: The Success of the Next Generation… A Community Partnership

Sonnenberg Gardens & Mansion State Historic Park: Community Conversation Programs for 2022

South Wedge Planning Committee: Arts in the Market

Southwest Area Neighborhood Association: Concerts & Crafts at Montgomery Neighborhood Center

Spiritus Christi Prison Outreach, Inc.: Family Reunification: Arts & Nature Project

Student Arts Foundation: Arts Day 2022

Swillburg Neighborhood Association: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Blanche Calloway

Trillium Health: MOCHA Center Power Mural

United Youth Music and Arts, Inc.: Drumline and Martial Arts

Veterans Outreach Center: Artistic Expressions From Those Who Have Served Our Nation

Villa of Hope: Arts Reaching and Teaching

Wayne Action for Racial Equity: Artists as Historians — Empowering Wayne County Youth to Overcome the Whitewashing of Local History

Wayne County Action Program, Inc.: Using Art to Expand the Horizons of High-Needs Rural Children

Wayne County Historical Society: Wayne County Memories Book

YWCA-Rochester & Monroe County: Activists and Allies