DINOLFO REMINDS RESIDENTS TO PROPERLY RECYCLE HOLIDAY DECORATIONS

DINOLFO REMINDS RESIDENTS TO PROPERLY RECYCLE HOLIDAY DECORATIONS

Christmas trees, holiday lights, gift wrapping, and cardboard accepted at the Ecopark and other collection points

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo today encouraged residents to visit the Ecopark and recycle their holiday decorations. Christmas trees, holiday lights, gift wrapping and cardboard are all accepted at multiple locations, including the Ecopark, which is open this Saturday, December 30th, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and next Wednesday, January 3rd from 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“As residents begin to take down their holiday decorations and dispose of Christmas trees and non-functioning lights, it’s important to remember there are many options to properly recycle these items,” said Dinolfo. “Let’s conserve space in our landfills and help keep our community beautiful, enhancing our efforts to attract jobs and spur economic development in Monroe County.”

Christmas Trees (natural)

·

Many municipalities will pick them up at the curb or host drop-off locations

·

Accepted at the Ecopark

·

A full list of participating municipalities and businesses can be found at

www2.monroecounty.gov/des-environmentalrecycling.php

.

Christmas trees received at these locations will be ground into wood chips for use as landscape mulch. All residents participating in these tree collections should remove all decorations, plastic bags, wires and nails from trees to avoid damaging mulching equipment.

Holiday Lights

·

Accepted at the Ecopark as part of E-waste recycling

·

NOT recyclable in curbside recycling bins

Gift Wrapping/Cardboard

·

Accepted in curbside recycling bins and at the Ecopark

·

Plain wrapping paper, tissue paper and gift boxes are recyclable

·

Ribbons and bows are NOT recyclable

·

Remove plastic film and foam from cardboard prior to recycling

The Ecopark is an innovative partnership with Waste Management, serving as a one-stop-drop for difficult to recycle items. For a full list of acceptable items, associated fees, and necessary appointments, please visit

www.ecoparkmcny.com

.