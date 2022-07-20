911 Center Needs Feedback from Callers on Customer Satisfaction

In the Community: from the City

Photo by Pathum Danthanarayana on Unsplash

The City-County Emergency Communications Department (911) is using a new text message tool to obtain feedback from those who placed non-life threatening emergency calls to the 911 call center.

In a recent announcement, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said the tool will enable the department to involve city, county citizens as partners as improvements are sought to improve 911 operations.

“It is vitally important to hear from our community about how our 911 service is performing,” said Mayor Evans. “Our mission focus includes the primary role of providing high-quality public safety services.”

The text messages sent by the service, called PowerEngage, will ask callers to take a short survey about their experience. The text messages will be sent shortly after the incident and will allow citizens to provide comments and other feedback. In the near future, a dedicated QR code will be made available to allow citizens to provide feedback at any time.

Residents may opt out of participating in the survey and from receiving future text messages by replying with STOP. The text message surveys should not be used to report any type of emergency or crime. As always, residents should call 911 to report any emergency or criminal activity.

“This approach will give us access to citizen’s feedback in near real time and provide insights into areas where we can improve the service we provide to our community,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

“It will also help our 911 employees celebrate successes and identify areas for improvement from the feedback that will be provided.”