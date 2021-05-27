A Brief Glimpse Into My Creative Process

By Henry Padron Morales

In this issue I share how, why, and where my poetry is derived from. We all have internal moments that help us make sense of the world we live in. These moments are a coming together of life experiences, learning, and listening to how others perform life. I write about life from a Latinx/Puerto Rican perspective. A poem, chant, rhyme written today can pop up based on an experience I had at any time during my life. I have slips of paper, notepads, cassette tapes, videotapes, floppy disk files, memory sticks, you name it with single lines recorded to remind me of a particular moment of inspiration. I may find any of these depending on what my current search is about. In other words, we have memory banks in our skull as well as through artificial intelligence.

Living in La la land

having a fun time

everything seems sublime

like waving a magic wand

until reality disrupts

distorts and interrupts

the La la way of being…

(HIPM 2016)

Poetry for me is like spontaneous combustion. When I am writing or recording a piece there is no predetermined direction. It may begin in English or in Spanish then it weaves in between the two languages. Another driver can be a particular rhythm. It may come out as a bolero or a merengue, or a seis chorreao, or a rumba. I may be producing with the rhythm driving, the emotion, or the finished written piece as the core. I have been fortunate to work with amazing local percussionists over the years. We create a seamless approach to bringing the voices together.

Short verses full of vexes and curses shedding light to

delight the senses en inglés o español no importa todo

rebota wear your shield put on that armor ponte a

prueba de la ignorancia let my words be the w2 that

unrusts the old you y te pone flexible de nuevo estabas

oxidadax flow brother flow flow sister flow agarra la

hola metete a la yola aquí remamos todxs

(HIPM 2019)

The above piece is one in a series I am working on for a chap book. It begins with a hint of what’s to come. Our shields are the protection that has been learned from the collective colonial experience as citizens of Oubao Mojín the Caribe term for Puerto Rico. It’s a wake up call to decolonialize and move onward despite being the oldest colony on planet earth. Puerto Rico has been a colony more than twice the amount of time the Unites States has existed. We need to trust and love each other. We need to row as a team.

I used my skills in the classroom with students to come up with poems that were turned into songs, raps, choral reading, and children’s theatre. We also would read a book and use it to extend into a performative piece. I created a club at School 12, The Walking Poets, where we would walk around the South Wedge and use street mural art, statues, and sculptures as inspiration for poetry and writing. There was a regional student literary event that would publish selected works in a bound book format that the club submitted pieces to and some were selected. The poem below was based on the sculpture at St. John the Devine in Manhattan which was part of a 9/11 exhibition.

911 Memorial

By B.A.M

School 12 Grade 6

Two planes rush at me

fear and anger coil

inside me

the damage already done

but for me two

forever frozen planes

rush towards their

goal

You, the reader, may have written a poem or song that is stored away or jotted down in a notebook somewhere. Try to find it and move it to conclusion. You may have a lot of thoughts in your head and need to get them out. Jot down words, sentences, whatever comes forth and see how it fits into your own creation. I hope that this brief glimpse into my creative process can unleash in you the desire to get that poem/song completed!

Un breve vistazo a mi proceso creativo

En este número comparto cómo, por qué y de dónde surge mi poesía. Todos tenemos momentos internos que nos ayudan a dar sentido al mundo en que vivimos. Estos momentos son un conjunto de experiencias vitales, de aprendizaje y de escuchar cómo otros interpretan la vida. Escribo sobre la vida desde una perspectiva latina/puertorriqueña. Un poema, un canto, una rima escrita hoy puede surgir a partir de una experiencia que tuve en cualquier momento de mi vida. Tengo trozos de papel, blocs de notas, cintas de casete, cintas de vídeo, archivos de disquete, lápices de memoria, lo que sea, con líneas individuales grabadas para recordarme un momento particular de inspiración. Puedo encontrar cualquiera de ellos dependiendo del tema de mi búsqueda actual. En otras palabras, tenemos bancos de memoria en nuestro cráneo, así como a través de la inteligencia artificial.

Living in La la land

having a fun time

everything seems sublime

like waving a magic wand

until reality disrupts

distorts and interrupts

the La la way of being…

(HIPM 2016)

Para mí la poesía es como una combustión espontánea. Cuando escribo o grabo una pieza, no hay una dirección predeterminada. Puede empezar en inglés o en español, y luego se entrelaza entre los dos idiomas. Otro motor puede ser un ritmo particular. Puede salir como un bolero o un merengue, o un seis chorreao, o una rumba. Puedo producir con el ritmo como motor, la emoción o la pieza escrita terminada como núcleo. He tenido la suerte de trabajar con increíbles percusionistas locales a lo largo de los años. Creamos un enfoque sin fisuras para unir las voces.

Short verses full of vexes and curses shedding light to

delight the senses en inglés o español no importa todo

rebota wear your shield put on that armor ponte a

prueba de la ignorancia let my words be the w2 that

unrusts the old you y te pone flexible de nuevo estabas

oxidadax flow brother flow flow sister flow agarra la

hola metete a la yola aquí remamos todxs

(HIPM 2019)

La pieza anterior es una de las series en las que estoy trabajando para un libro de capítulos. Comienza con un indicio de lo que está por venir. Nuestros escudos son la protección que se ha aprendido de la experiencia colonial colectiva como ciudadanos de Oubao Mojín, el término caribeño para Puerto Rico. Es una llamada de atención para descolonizar y seguir adelante a pesar de ser la colonia más antigua del planeta tierra. Puerto Rico ha sido una colonia más del doble del tiempo que ha existido Estados Unidos. Necesitamos confiar y querernos. Tenemos que remar como un equipo.

Utilicé mis habilidades en el aula con los alumnos para idear poemas que se convirtieron en canciones, raps, lectura coral y teatro infantil. También leíamos un libro y lo utilizábamos para convertirlo en una pieza performativa. Creé un club en la Escuela 12, The Walking Poets, en el que paseábamos por el vecindario del SouthWedge y utilizábamos el arte mural de las calles, las estatuas y las esculturas como inspiración para la poesía y la escritura. Había un evento literario estudiantil regional que publicaba las obras seleccionadas en formato de libro encuadernado al que el club presentaba piezas y algunas eran seleccionadas. El poema que aparece a continuación se basó en la escultura de St. John the Devine, en Manhattan, que formaba parte de una exposición sobre el 11 de septiembre.

9/11 Memorial

By B.A.M

School 12 Grade 6

Two planes rush at me

fear and anger coil

inside me

the damage already done

but for me two

forever frozen planes

rush towards their

goal

Es posible que usted, el lector, haya escrito un poema o una canción que esté guardada o anotada en algún cuaderno. Intenta encontrarlo y trasladarlo a la conclusión. Puede que tengas muchos pensamientos en la cabeza y necesites sacarlos. Apunta palabras, frases, lo que te surja y mira cómo encaja en tu propia creación. Espero que este breve vistazo a mi proceso creativo pueda desatar en ti el deseo de completar ese poema/canción.