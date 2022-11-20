A DTR conversation is a pivotal moment in a relationship: It’s the moment you discuss what you are

DADDY
Over the past few years, daddy culture has risen to become pretty mainstream. These days, its normal for teens and assorted millennials to use the word “daddy” in either a sexual or sex-adjacent context. You might call your partner daddy in bed, or you might acknowledge a hot older mans “daddy vibes” because of his muscles, body hair, facial hair, and personal wealth. Either way, yes, its low-key incestuous, but the people have spoken.
DEMISEXUAL
A demisexual is a person whose sex drive is tied not to an immediate visual or physical attraction but to people’s personalities once they’ve gotten to know them. As a result, demisexuals are poor candidates for one-night stands and casual relationships – which may make them feel a bit alienated in our current dating climate. But they’re no more or less capable of deep, loving relationships as the rest of us, so if you’re prepared to take things slow sexually, demisexuals can make for great partners, too.
"At first I thought I was asexual, but then I realized I can have sexual desire for people. just not until I really know them!" "Sounds like you might be demisexual."
DM SLIDE
A DM slide is when you direct message your crush using the private messaging functions available on all of the major social media networks, eg. Twitter and Instagram. You usually need to be mutuals first – ie. follow each other – to avoid your message ending up in an “other” folder, and DM sliding tends to occur after some public interaction, eg. liking each other’s pics or replying.
Etymology: DM stands for “direct messages”, and “sliding” is the process of entering someone’s direct messages to flirt with them.
DTR CONVERSATION
Are you a for-real couple, or just friends with benefits, or a situationship? Timing is huge, here. Have your DTR too early and you risk scaring the other person away; too late and you might discover they’ve been casually dating around the whole time, assuming it wasn’t serious.
“It’s been six months and I just don’t know what we are yet?” “Well have you had a DTR convo with him?
EGGPLANT EMOJI
There are other sex emojis – the peach (a luscious butt) and the water drops (either wetness or ejaculate, depending on your tastes), notably – but the eggplant emoji is doubtless the most suggestive. Why? Well, peach and water drops are actually used in other contexts. But when was the last time you needed to use a damn eggplant emoji to signify eggplant?
“Wow, did you see that bulge? Man, I’d love to see his eggplant emoji, if you know what I mean.”
EMERGENCY CALL
An emergency call is a fakeout that allows you to politely get out of a particularly bad date. If you can tell the night’s going to be a trainwreck from the earliest moments (and you often can) but you’re genuinely afraid of insulting the stranger you’re sitting across from, a fake emergency call from a friend saying “Your brother’s in the hospital” or “Your cat just died” early on in the evening can be a real lifesaver.
FIREDOORING
This is the dating version of the one-way fire door – on rare occasions, someone will come out of their shell to contact you, but won’t respond if you attempt to get in touch. It’s a setup that only works in deeply unequal situations – if you’re getting firedoored, you’re constantly feeling frustrated and only occasionally satisfied. If this is happening to you, get out and close the door behind you. There are tons of people out there who won’t do this to you!