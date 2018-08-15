A New Full-Time DMV Office Will Open in Downtown Rochester

Rochester Mayor Lovely A. Warren and Monroe County Clerk Adam J. Bello announced that they have reached an agreement to bring the first full-time Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Office to Downtown Rochester in 15 years.

Using a state grant secured by Assembly Majority Leader Joseph D. Morelle, the new full-time Downtown DMV Office will be located at 200 E. Main St., conveniently co-located with the City of Rochester’s Parking Violations Bureau and the Rochester Traffic Violations Agency, which will make it easier for customers to take care of several motor vehicle tasks in a single trip. The Office will also be in close proximity to a new U.S. Social Security Office, the Mortimer Street Parking Garage and the Regional Transit Service Transit Center.

Under the agreement, the City will expand the amount of space it leases in the building and sublet a portion to the County Clerk’s Office. Assembly Majority Leader Morelle has secured a $425,000 State grant to fund the construction costs to build the new office.

“I want to thank County Clerk Adam Bello and Assembly Majority Leader Joe Morelle for working with the City of Rochester to deliver city residents the level of service they deserve,” said Mayor Lovely A. Warren. “…Making it easier for our residents to maintain their licenses, registrations and other documents is very important because the ability to operate a motor vehicle is a crucial factor in the ability to find and keep a job. Opening this DMV Office in Downtown Rochester will advance our goals of creating more jobs, safer and more vibrant neighborhoods and better educational opportunities for our residents.”

The lease agreement must be approved by Rochester City Council, which is scheduled to consider the legislation at its next meeting on Aug. 21.

“This project is the perfect example of what can be accomplished when government works together,” said County Clerk Adam Bello. “I’ve always believed that government needs to work for everyone – regardless of who they are or who they know. Thanks to our governmental partners, we are able to provide these essential services to those who live and work in the City.”

Downtown Rochester has not had a full-time DMV Office since 2003, when the State-operated office was closed. From 2003 to 2017, City residents relied on a Mobile DMV Office that circulated between Downtown and other locations and offered limited hours and limited services. In 2017, County Clerk Bello moved a mobile unit to the CityPlace building, 50 W. Main St., five days a week, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The new Rochester DMV office will be open from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and will be fully accessible. It will also have more staff and more reliable equipment.

“Expanding access to DMV services for our city neighbors goes to the core of what our mission as public servants is all about – improving services and enhancing programs that enable families and individuals to grow and thrive,” said Assembly Majority Leader Joseph D. Morelle. “I am particularly excited to have had the opportunity to secure $425,000 in State funding for such a worthy project as it will undoubtedly help enhance Rochester’s quality of life for many years to come. And I am especially grateful to Mayor Warren and County Clerk Bello for their leadership and commitment to making this announcement a reality for our community.”