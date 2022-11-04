A Player may fund their Player Account by depositing funds (in Canadian dollars only) with OLG by means of:

a Visa or MasterCard credit card issued in Canada by a Canadian bank or financial institution, which the Player is an authorized user, as defined by the Canadian bank or financial institution, to use the Visa or MasterCard credit card for such purpose. Players should be aware that some credit card issuers may treat the funding of a Player Account as a cash advance and charge a fee for each such credit card transaction. Any cash advance fee or other fees relating to the use of a credit card are the Player’s sole responsibility; a Visa Debit card issued in Canada by a Canadian bank or financial institution, which the Player is an authorized user, as defined by the Canadian bank or financial institution, to use the Visa Debit card for such purpose; a Debit Mastercard issued in Canada by a Canadian bank or financial institution, which the Player is an authorized user, as defined by the Canadian bank or financial institution, to use the Debit Mastercard for such purpose; or an Interac Online payment from a Player’s bank account that the Player is an authorized user, as defined by the bank, to access for such purpose. When Interac Online is selected as the payment option, a Player will be redirected to the online banking website for their bank. OLG will not collect online banking login or password information. A Player should familiarize themselves with the terms and conditions that govern the use of their bank or financial institution’s online banking website prior to using it to fund a Player Account, including whether the bank or financial institution will charge any fees relating to the use of Interac Online. All such fees are the Player’s sole responsibility.

A Player should familiarize themselves with the terms and conditions that govern the use of their chosen funding method prior to using it to fund a Player Account. OLG or its payment processing service providers may store Visa or Mastercard credit card, Visa Debit card, Debit MasterCard, or Interac Online (as applicable) information on servers located outside of Ontario, but within Canada. In addition, OLG and its payment processing service providers may use and disclose aggregated transaction information for various analytical purposes relating to their respective businesses (but not relating to a specific or identifiable Player). By using a payment method listed in 6.2(a) –6.2(d) to fund a Player Account, the Player expressly consents to OLG or its payment processing service providers, or both, storing such transaction information located on servers located outside of Ontario, but within Canada and using and disclosing aggregated transaction information for the purposes described in this paragraph.

For the avoidance of doubt, a Player Account is not a bank account and, therefore, is not insured, guaranteed, sponsored or otherwise protected by any deposit or banking insurance system

No other means of funding the notional balance of a Player Account are permitted as of the date of this Agreement.

OLG will hold a Player’s monies that are deposited with OLG for purposes of funding the notional balance of a Player Account in a bank account or escrow account as trustee for the Player (not as banker or debtor)

Each time a Player uses a credit card, Visa Debit card, Debit Mastercard or Interac Online to make a deposit with OLG for purposes of funding the notional balance of a Player Account, they will be deemed to represent and warrant to OLG that the Player has all necessary rights and authority to use such credit card or the funds in the relevant bank account for such purposes, including in circumstances in which the credit card or bank account is jointly held with one or more other persons or is held by a person other than the Player.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in this Agreement, OLG will deal with a Player’s money that has been deposited with OLG as a trustee, and nothing contained herein shall create or give rise to any obligation on the part of OLG to repay any money to the Player as the Player’s debtor. Funds deposited with OLG for purposes of funding the notional balance of a Player Account, and monetary Prizes that are credited to a Player Account, will not accrue interest for the benefit of the Player, and the Player shall not be entitled to claim any interest from OLG in respect of any such funds.