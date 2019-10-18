It’s a sad day for sushi lovers in the heart of Rochester: California Rollin’ has officially closed its doors at the Village Gate.

As of Oct. 17, the restaurant’s lights are off and a sign on the door reads “California Rollin Will Be Closed Indefinitely. Sorry For Any Inconvenience. Thank You.”

For now, the current owner of the Japanese restaurant has not responded to queries from news sources. The restaurant has operated for more than 20 years in the Rochester area and has spent the last several years at the Village Gate Plaza. Though its popular second location California Rollin’ II is still open at the Port of Rochester in Charlotte, the two restaurants are not affiliated, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. For now, city-dwellers will have to go elsewhere for their sushi and miso soup.

While some might question the structural integrity of the restaurant, the health inspection reports beg to differ. According to 13 WHAM, reports from the New York State Department of Health revealed that the restaurant was in tip-top shape; there are currently no outstanding violations nor are there permit violations recorded.

This is another puzzling aspect to hungry patrons: the restaurant typically has a steady stream of visitors each day, especially in the summer when outdoor seating is available.

Better yet, the inherent health benefits associated with eating sushi has made the cuisine more popular than ever.

Along with sushi options, California Rollin' also serves udon soups, rice-based dishes, and a small selection of desserts.

Along with sushi options, California Rollin’ also serves udon soups, rice-based dishes, and a small selection of desserts. According to its site, the restaurant has won the title of Rochester’s best sushi restaurant for the last decade in the City Newspaper’s Best of Rochester competition.

According to Rochester First, the previous owner and father of the current owner is expected to hold a news conference in the coming days. Thomas Beaman wasn’t willing to talk about it when news sources reached out to him yesterday, but all will be revealed soon enough. According to a study by the U.S. Bank, almost 82% of businesses will fail because of cash flow problems.