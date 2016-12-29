After Woman’s Racist Rant, She Faces Lifetime Ban From Kentucky Mall

A Kentucky woman faces a lifetime ban from a the Jefferson Mall in Louisville after going on a racist rant.

Video of a the woman delivering a profanity-filled xenophobic rant directly toward the backs of two Hispanic women went viral after it was posted online. The situation started at the register of a JCPenny after the two Latina women added a final item at the checkout. The video’s subject proceded to berate them, repeatedly calling them “nobodies” and even telling them to “go back to wherever the f*** you came from.”

The woman now faces a lifetime ban from the Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Kentucky after Renee Buckner, who videotaped the entire occurrence, posted it online.

“I had to get back on FB, to expose this racism in America/Louisville,” wrote Buckner in a Facebook post that has since been deleted. “This lady went off!”

Despite Buckner quickly deleting the video, it immediately went viral, reaching more than six million views in one day. Jefferson Mall officials publicly denounced the woman’s rant and stated that they were actively working to identify her so they can implement a lifetime ban.

JCPenny also released a similar statement, requesting the public to assist them in finding the victims so they can provide them a full reimbursement on their purchase and issue them a formal apology.

During the 81-second clip, no one stepped in to speak up for the two women who were being harassed. According to WHAS11, local residents were just as upset with the lack of assistance that was offered to the two women.

“Somebody should’ve intervened [and] very quickly ended that situation,” said Christopher 2X, a local community activist. “Because I watched the demeanor of the individuals where those words were so cutting…and how they were hitting them. And you could feel the vibe coming from them about the hurt and they didn’t want to say anything. We can’t stay silent about stuff like that, it’s not right.”

As the video was being shared across social media platforms, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer posted a series of tweets denouncing the woman’s actions.

“I am sad and disappointed to see conduct like what happened at Jefferson Mall, when one person so dehumanizes another human being,” said Fischer. “This is not who we are, and on behalf of our community, I apologize to the two women who were treated in such a horrible way.”