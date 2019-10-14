Alex Castro Set to Take the Helm at PathStone

By Carol Elizabeth Owens –

On October 11, 2019, PathStone announced its leadership transition plan in which Alex Castro will take on the role of chief executive officer. The announcement was made at the organization’s 50th anniversary luncheon.

Castro will succeed Stuart Mitchell who has lead the organization since 1977. Mitchell will take on a new role as executive director of the PathStone Foundation, which handles fund-raising responsibilities for PathStone.

Castro joined the organization in 2015 as its senior vice president of operations, and was appointed chief operating officer in 2018. His new role as CEO begins on April 1, 2020.

“I’m excited for the future of PathStone, and humbled by the responsibility of picking up where Stuart is leaving off,” he said. “Stuart has been extraordinarily generous with his time and accumulated wisdom… I’m glad that he has agreed to focus his next chapter on helping connect supporters to PathStone’s mission by leading the PathStone Foundation.”

Long before rising to the leadership ranks of PathStone, Castro’s connection to the organization began while he was a resident of PathStone’s Andrews Terrace building in the 1990s. Eventually, Castro became the executive director of The Housing Council— which evolved to become part of PathStone.

Castro’s leadership experience includes a background in real estate development, property management and housing in New York, Indiana, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Vermont and Virginia.

Arlene Wilson, board chair at PathStone, said the “future is bright under [Castro’s] leadership, for a number of reasons.” Wilson says the organization is very optimistic about a smooth transition because Castro is “someone who really knows the issues, our work, and the people we serve.”

Wilson also stated that “because of [his] strong working relationship” with outgoing chief executive officer Stuart Mitchell, the “transition will be seamless.”

The organization was formed in 1969 in the midst of the nation’s civil rights and anti-poverty movement. For 50 years, PathStone’s mission has been to “Build Individual and Family Economic and Social Self-Sufficiency” by providing services designed to create opportunities for low-income individuals and families to access safe, healthy and affordable homes, quality employment opportunities, education and health services, and access for emerging entrepreneurs to financial services.

Notably, PathStone provides service to 40,000 people across seven states, and it is staffed by more than 600 employees. A clear and thoughtful succession plan was necessary to support the strategic direction and day-to-day work of the organization.

“I am certain Castro is the right leader for PathStone right now,” Mitchell said.