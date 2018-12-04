Angelica Perez-Delgado Selected to be Ibero’s New Leader

[Leer articulo en español abajo]

Ibero-American Action League is getting a new leader. Thursday, the organization announced the appointment of Angelica Perez-Delgado as their new President and CEO.

Perez-Delgado will succeed Hilda Rosario Escher, who has been with the organization for 40 years and the leader since 2006. Earlier this year Escher announced she would retire the end of the year.

“While Hilda is leaving behind a great legacy and we are sad to see her leave, the Board of Directors is very excited about Ibero’s future and having a leader like Angelica to lead us in this new chapter for the organization,” said Board of Directors Chairperson Miguel Velazquez.

Perez-Delgado will be leaving her current position as Chief Administrative Officer/Chief Compliance Officer for Villa of Hope to take the helm of the $13 million, 280 employee agency, February 11, 2019.

The 43-year-old, holds a master’s degree in health administration from Roberts Wesleyan College and a B.S. in Community and Human Services from Empire State College. She also worked as a substance abuse therapist at Strong Memorial Hospital and has been an active community organizer in the Northeast part of the city.

“I am grateful to the board and humbled for the opportunity to lead Ibero. I am passionate and deeply connected to our mission.” Perez-Delgado said. I am excited about the opportunity to join talented, passionate and committed staff in leading Ibero into the future.”

As for what Rosario-Escher will be doing next, the word is she plans to start a leadership development program.

Pérez-Delgado seleccionada como nueva líder de Ibero

La Liga de Acción Iberoamericana tiene un nuevo líder. La semana pasada, la organización anunció el nombramiento de Angélica Pérez-Delgado como su nueva presidenta y CEO.

Pérez-Delgado sucesor a Hilda Rosario Escher, quien ha estado con la organización durante 40 años y la líder desde 2006. A principios de este año, Escher anunció que se retiraría al final del año.

“Mientras Hilda está dejando un gran legado y estamos tristes de verla partir, la Junta Directiva está muy entusiasmada con el futuro de Ibero y con un líder como Angélica que nos guiará en este nuevo capítulo de la organización”, dijo el presidente de la junta directiva Miguel Velázquez.

Pérez-Delgado dejará su puesto actual como Directora Administrativa / Directora de Cumplimiento de Villa of Hope para tomar las riendas de la agencia de $ 13 millones, 280 empleados el 11 de febrero de 2019.

Con 43 años de edad, tiene una maestría en administración de salud de Roberts Wesleyan College y un B.S. en servicios comunitarios y humanos de Empire State College. También trabajó como terapeuta de abuso de sustancias en el Hospital Strong Memorial y ha sido una activa organizadora comunitaria en la parte noreste de la ciudad.

“Estoy agradecida con la junta y honrada por la oportunidad de liderar a Ibero. Estoy apasionada y profundamente conectada a nuestra misión”, dijo Pérez-Delgado. Estoy entusiasmada con la oportunidad de unirme a un personal talentoso, apasionado y comprometido para llevar a Ibero hacia el futuro “.

En cuanto a lo que Rosario-Escher hará próximo, se dice que planea comenzar un programa de desarrollo de liderazgo.