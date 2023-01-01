At the time of 2022, Karen Gillan is possibly solitary

Karen Gillan was a good 34-year-dated United kingdom Tv Celebrity away from Inverness, Scotland, Uk. She was created towards Tuesday, November twenty-eight, 1987. Try Karen Gillan hitched or unmarried, and you can who’s she dating today? Let’s learn!

Karen Sheila Gillan was an excellent Scottish celebrity and you can previous design. She’s noted for the brand new role from Amy Pond, spouse into Eleventh D-13). Inside film, she has starred due to the fact ), Kaylie Russell regarding the nightmare film Oculus (2013), and Nebula throughout the ). Ahead of the girl acting community, she spent some time working due to the fact a product, premiering from the London’s Trends Day inside 2007. She made this lady first since the Terry Cotter for the an effective 2006 event away from Rebus.

Karen Gillan is actually single. This woman is not relationship someone currently. Karen had about step three relationship in past times. Karen Gillan hasn’t been in earlier times interested. This lady parents, Raymond John Gillan and Marie Gillan, raised her from inside the Inverness, Scotland. Predicated on all of our ideas, she’s no pupils.

Karen Gillan has been doing a relationship that have Patrick Environmentally friendly (2006 – 2012). She has and additionally got an encounter that have Andrew Brooke (2012). She’s not been in earlier times engaged. We are currently inside means of looking up more information on the previous schedules and hookups.

Karen Gillan is renowned for being a tv Celebrity. Scottish celebrity who rose in order to popularity and you may claimed good 2012 Federal Television Honor for her depiction out-of Amelia Pool into the BBC’s Doctor Whom. She together with appeared in this new close funny Perhaps not Other Happier End during the 2013 and you can starred Nebula from the 2014 motion picture Guardians regarding the fresh Universe. Prior to her character since Doctor’s partner, she generated a tiny physical appearance for the an occurrence where David Tennant played as the Doctor. Karen Sheila Gillan went to Charleston Academy, Inverness and you can Italia Conti Academy off Theatre Arts for an excellent BA for the Acting, Telford College, Edinburgh.

