Become an Organ Donor

Op/Ed By Laura Toribio Overstreet, FNP –

People have to change their attitudes toward organ donation.

Thinking about death may be an unpleasant reality for many, yet we can change someone’s life by becoming a donor.

We recently celebrated “National Donate Life Month.”

The goal of “National Donate Life Month” was to encourage organ and tissue donation, and to celebrate donors who give a new life to others.

Currently, there are not enough Hispanic donors, and transplant recipients are more likely to find a match among donors with the same ethnicity.

Yet, unfortunately, there are beliefs and myths surrounding organ donations that may drive away potentially diverse donors that include the following:

People fear doctors will not work as hard to save their life if they are donors. It is common to hear concerns that donors, or their families, will need to pay for the organ donation. Organ and tissue donation would interfere with having an open-casket funeral. Rich and famous people go to the top of the list when they need a donor organ. People fear that organ donation will prevent them from going to heaven.

Despite these beliefs, it is important for the community to understand that organ donation can save many lives.

And, anyone can be an organ donor, no matter their age or their health condition.

You can become a donor when applying for or renewing your learner’s permit, driver’s license, or non-driver’s identification at the DMV.

You can also call to request a donor registry form be mailed to you, by calling the Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network, at 585-272-4930.

Visit http://donatelifenewengland.org and register now.

