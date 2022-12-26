Search
Monday 26 December 2022
Foster self-awareness, build community and empower the Latino community.

Before claiming a bonus, you need to make sure it is beneficial

Dec 26, 2022

Before claiming a bonus, you need to make sure it is beneficial

Visit the promotion page and find the terms and conditions of the bonus you are interested in. Pay close attention to such points as a maximum win, min and max bet, qualifying games, expiry date, and wagering requirements. Once again, it’s very important to find the “wagering requirements” microgaming $1 deposit condition. These requirements are made to ensure that you will not cash out the bonus money before using it. So, after you deposit and claim the bonus, you will have to play the bonus through 20 or 35 times, for example. Try to choose bonuses with 0 or low wagering requirements, not more than 50x. This question is yet to be discussed later in this post.

Every casino has different terms and conditions. We recommend reading them before you claim the bonus to understand what you will have to do.

Check comments

At the end of the day, we recommend reading the players’ feedback. Reading real comments, you can find the real information about bonuses, pitfalls, withdrawals, and its waiting time, plus overall advantages and disadvantages that other players could notice. Players always say true-to-life opinions about casinos.

Types of Online Casino Bonuses

As we said earlier, online casinos offer various bonuses from sign-up promos to cashback and loyalty rewards. So, let us dive deep into this question and explain to you all the types of bonuses that you can meet at the best Canadian casinos.

Deposit bonus

A deposit bonus is the most popular type of casino promotion. It forms almost all welcome offers, but not only new players get the chance to enjoy the deposit bonus. Existing casino players also get deposit bonuses. Though, you’ll find them under a different name – reload bonuses.

The amount of deposit bonus depends on how much you deposit to a casino account. It is calculated from the percentage of the match (which is usually 100%). Besides, it can be limited by the maximum amount the casino can give to you. In other words, you can’t get more than this max limit even though you deposited twice bigger.

An example of a match deposit bonus: 100% bonus of up to $500. If you deposit $500, you’ll get another $500; a total of $1,000 on your casino account. But if you deposit $100, you’ll be able to spend on games only $200. Or if you deposit $700, you’ll get $500 as it is the limit. So, your balance is $1,200.

Low Deposit Bonuses

Some casinos attract new players with low deposit bonuses. They allow players to deposit as low as $1 or $5 and play games for real money. Check out the best $1 offers below:

No Deposit Bonus

No deposit bonus allows players to play real money games without risking their own money. Practically, you can register at a casino, claim the no deposit bonus, play, and quit. This isn’t so fun, but it can be your first real money casino experience.

No deposit offers often include free spins. But some casinos give free bonus money that you can play with. Normally, a no deposit free spin bonus is given for particular slots. In other words, you can’t use the spins on any slot you like. There are one or two qualifying slots and free spins that are activated once you open the game.

Free Spins

Again, free spins or extra spins. They are slots-only bonuses because only in slot machines you can make a few spins. Often they come with sign-up offers, welcome packages, and level-up rewards. As soon as they appear in your account, you can use them in online slots. However, make sure which slots exactly are participating in the promo. Free spins are accurate promotions.

