Best TV-Shows about gambling

The Grand Tour

The Grand Tour is a British motoring television series for Amazon Video presented by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May. It is a spin-off from the BBC series Top Gear.

The show sees its presenters travelling across the world, testing cars and motorcycles in exotic locations. The show includes comedy sketches between the three hosts as well as celebrity guests visiting their tent to be entertained with jokes or demonstrations of what they do onscreen. Each episode consists of two challenges: one involving conventional automobiles (motor car road trip) while the other is with motorbikes (motorbike road trip).

After this series you probably will want try own lucky at online casino with fastest payout https://casino-online.net.nz/fast-payout-online-casino-nz/

Gambling Room

Gambling Room is a TV show about gambling. It’s a British television series that has been on air since 2009, and it was produced by ITV. The plot focuses on the rise of online casinos and their effect on the economy. The drama is set in the UK, where gambling laws are strict and players can get into trouble if they lose too much money.

The series follows two brothers who own an online casino company called Gambling Room Online Casino (GROC). They’re trying to cut corners in order to expand their business faster than any other casino does, but as soon as they start doing this things start going wrong for them both at work and at home.

The Million Pound Drop

The Million Pound Drop is a quiz show that was first aired in 2010. In this program, contestants have to answer questions correctly and bet on the right answers. The show also features an additional twist: there is a trap door under each of the contestants’ chairs that can drop them out of the game if they are wrong by even one question. The goal of each player or team of players is to get as much money as they can before time runs out—and if you’re wrong, you go home with nothing!

Originally hosted by Davina McCall (of Big Brother fame), she was replaced after four seasons by Jenny Ryan for three more seasons until 2016 when she left for Strictly Come Dancing. Anthony McPartlin took over hosting duties from 2017 up until this point but was replaced in 2018 by Ant & Dec due to scheduling conflicts—Ant had other commitments but wanted to continue hosting this popular series!

Two Fat Ladies

If you were looking for a TV-show about gambling, chances are high that you would have found Two Fat Ladies. The show was hosted by Clarissa Dickson Wright and Jennifer Paterson, who were both overweight and dressed in riding outfits.

The show aired on BBC2 from 1998 to 2000. It was set in rural England, with the hosts traveling to different locations each episode to cook meals while sharing stories of their adventures.

The Two Fat Ladies theme song is “The Eastbourne Ladies’ Choir”, which consists of the words “Two fat ladies” repeated over and over again in different intonations. For example: “Two faaaaaat ladies…”

The Layover

It’s a bit of a shame that this show was cancelled after only two seasons, but what we have is still fantastic.

In each episode, the main character, Paul Hollywood travels to another city and visits famous landmarks while gambling along the way. The series is very funny and creative as there are many different types of bets that get made throughout each episode (such as who will win in an arm wrestling match).