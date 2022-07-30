Blood, Platelet Donors Needed Now To Help Prevent Seasonal Blood Shortage￼

In the Community: The American Red Cross
Just as most cars need to be refueled constantly, so does the nation’s blood supply. The American Red Cross has faced a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer. Donors are needed to make an appointment to give in August to help prevent a blood shortage.
The decline in donations has caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20% in recent weeks. The availability of blood products will continue to decline if donations do not increase. People should not wait until they hear there is a blood shortage to give. Type O negative blood donors and platelet donors are especially needed now.
“This is a concerning trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves,” Paul Sullivan, Red Cross senior vice president of donor services said. “By choosing a time to give now, donors can help pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment.”
Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Fuel up on us
As blood and platelet donations drop, gas prices have reached all-time highs in the U.S. As a thank-you, all who come to give Aug. 1-31 will automatically be entered for a chance to win gas for a year, there will be three lucky winners. Everyone giving blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15:
Monroe County
Brockport
- 8/4/2022: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Brockport UMC, 92 Main St S
- 8/12/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brockport Fireman’s Exempt Club, 248 West Ave
Fairport
- 8/13/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Egypt Fire Association, 7478 Pittsford Palmyra Road
Honeoye Falls
- 8/9/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Community Center, 167 North Main Street
Mendon
- 8/2/2022: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Catherine’s Church Monsignor Schnacky Community Center, 26 Mendon Ionia Road
Penfield
- 8/10/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., YMCA Eastside, 1835 Fairport Nine Mile Point Rd
Pittsford
- 8/5/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pittsford Library, 24 State Street
Rochester
- 8/1/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave
- 8/2/2022: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave
- 8/2/2022: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brighton High School, 1150 South Winton Road
- 8/3/2022: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., University of Rochester Medical Center Cafe 601, 601 Elmwood Ave
- 8/3/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Fleet Feet Sports, 155 Culver Road, Suite 110
- 8/4/2022: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., University of Rochester Medical Center Cafe 601, 601 Elmwood Ave
- 8/4/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave
- 8/5/2022: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., University of Rochester Medical Center Cafe 601, 601 Elmwood Ave
- 8/6/2022: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., City of Rochester Public Market, 280 North Union St
- 8/6/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints, 1400 Westfall Road
- 8/8/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Gigi Playhouse, 372 Goodman St
- 8/9/2022: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rochester Police Locust Club, 1425 Lexington Ave.
- 8/9/2022: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave
- 8/10/2022: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Temple Beth El, 139 Winton Road S
- 8/11/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave
- 8/11/2022: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Rochester General Hospital, 1425 Portland Ave, Rochester General Hospital
- 8/13/2022: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., St. Thomas More Church, 2617 East Ave
Spencerport
- 8/5/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ogden Community Center, 269 Ogden Center Road
Webster
- 8/9/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 818 Ridge Road
- 8/10/2022: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Xerox Building 209, 209 Mitcheldean Drive
Ontario
Canandaigua
- 8/2/2022: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., LifeSpring Community Church, 5026 North Road
East Bloomfield
- 8/12/2022: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., East Bloomfield Fire Department, 105 Main Street
Geneva
- 8/11/2022: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Geneva General Hospital, 196 North St
Honeoye
- 8/11/2022: 1:45 p.m. – 7 p.m., United Church of Christ, 8758 Main Rd
Phelps
- 8/3/2022: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wadham’s Enterprises, 369 Bostwick Road
Victor
- 8/1/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Patrick’s Church, 115 Maple Avenue
- 8/4/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Eastview Mall, 7979 Pittsford-Victor Rd.
Livingston County
Avon
- 8/9/2022: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Avon Veterans Hall, 5480 Avon-E. Avon Rd
Geneseo
- 8/5/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., UMC Geneseo- Community, 4520 Genesee St
- 8/9/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Livingston County Government Center, 6 Court Street
Lakeville
- 8/10/2022: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lakeville Training Grounds, 5939 Stone Hill Road
Lima
- 8/5/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lima Town Hall, 7329 Main St
Livonia
- 8/3/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Livonia Central School, 2 Bulldog Boulevard
- 8/11/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 21 Summers Street
Nunda
- 8/11/2022: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Nunda Keshequa High School, Nunda Kesheua High School Cafeteria, 13 Mill Street
Wayne County
Clyde
- 8/8/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Clyde Fire Department, 15 Ford Street
Macedon
- 8/8/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., South Macedon Fire Dept., 1 Canal Park
Sodus
- 8/12/2022: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 105 W Main Street
Walworth
- 8/10/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Walworth Town Hall, 3600 Lorraine Dr
Visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.