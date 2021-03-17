Blurring the Color Line!

By: Henry I. Padron Morales

(Versión en español disponible.)

Dr. Carmona currently resides in Raleigh, NC, he lived in ROC for 28 years, studied at Colgate Divinity School, and his children attended the RCSD. He accepted my invitation to share with readers his perspective addressing the question – What do the people say about unity among BIPOC?

Hola:

My name is Juan Antonio Carmona. I am a New York-born and raised Puerto Rican. I have lived in all 5 boroughs of New York City, with Staten Island (County of Richmond) being the one where I have lived the longest. I have 3 children, 2 of whom were born on “the Island” Puerto Rico, and the other one, like myself, in New York City. I feel blessed in saying that as third-generation Puerto Ricans, they are familiar with Puerto Rico’s history, culture, and language.

I myself, as Puerto Rican of the Diaspora, have sought to maintain the culture of the Puerto Rican people alive in my life. For many years, I attended a predominantly Puerto Rican Pentecostal church in Staten Island, and from 1967-1987, I was engaged in the profession of the ministry in predominantly Puerto Rican/Hispanic circles. I have also been involved with Latinx people in the areas of advocacy and higher education.

While employed as a chaplain in the correctional system for 21 years, I had the opportunity to engage with Hispanic people who had come to the U.S.A. for a number of reasons. In this system, I was also able to work with African American and First Nations (Indigenous) persons.

As I strive to make social justice the key component of my religious belief and practice, I oftentimes wonder why it is that there appears to be more factionalism than unity in our communities. One would think that having a common experience and history of oppression, that there would be more unity and move towards common communal goals.

Following are some of the reasons why I think that we experience more division than unity:

The notion that only our group has a monopoly on the experience of being oppressed and discriminated against. We become so engrossed in our concerns that we forget that there are others who are experiencing the same socio-economic alienation that we are. This, in turn, in my humble opinion, leads to a psychological state of territoriality.

Internalized racism- In our own Latinx community, just like in the African American community, there appears to be the belief that being lighter skinned is somehow genetically superior to being darker skinned. For example, many times in the Puerto Rican community, we will hear sayings such as “Aunque es negro es decente (though he/she is black, he/she is decent).” Another saying would be “Aunque es negro, pero tiene el corazon blanco (though he/she is black, he/she has a white heart).” We also hear references to “pelo bueno” and “pelo malo (good hair and bad hair).”

Different economic and political perspectives- Some in our communities believe that the consumerist economy (capitalism) is the one that is most conducive to financial well-being, while others believe that socialism is the most effective and viable option. Some believe (consciously or subconsciously) that democracy is the best form of government, while others believe that autocratic rule is the most viable.

Religious Perspectives-In the oppressed communities, there are many who are focused on the “hereafter (being in Heaven with God or Jesus),” while others believe that we have to deal with the realities of the “here and now.”

As we seek to move forward in the struggle to co-exist in this racist and discriminatory society, we are challenged to acknowledge what are the major roadblocks to achieving our common goals.

I thank my beloved brother, colleague, and friend, Henry I. Padrón-Morales for inviting me to share some perspectives on this vital issue.

La Paz (Peace)

Rev. Dr. Juan A. Carmona

Dr. Carmona’s insights lead us into four perspectives each of which should stimulate reflection, learning and discussion. I look forward to continuing to highlight other individuals as we continue to explore issues of unity or lack thereof amongst BIPOC.

¡Haciendo borrosa la línea del color!

El Dr. Carmona reside actualmente en Raleigh, NC, vivió en ROC durante 28 años, estudió en la Colgate Divinity School y sus hijos asistieron al Distrito Escolar de Rochester. Él aceptó mi invitación para compartir con los lectores su perspectiva al abordar la pregunta – ¿Qué dice la gente sobre la unidad entre BIPOC (siglas en inglés para “Black, Indigenous, People of Color”) o personas negras, indígenas o de color?

Hola:

Mi nombre es Juan Antonio Carmona. Soy un puertorriqueño nacido y criado en Nueva York. He vivido en los 5 distritos de la ciudad de Nueva York, siendo Staten Island (condado de Richmond) donde he vivido más tiempo. Tengo 3 hijos, 2 de los cuales nacieron en “la Isla” Puerto Rico, y el otro, como yo, en la ciudad de Nueva York. Me siento bendecido al decir que, como puertorriqueños de tercera generación, están familiarizados con la historia, la cultura y el idioma de Puerto Rico.

Yo mismo, como puertorriqueño de la diáspora, he procurado mantener viva la cultura del pueblo puertorriqueño en mi vida. Durante muchos años, asistí a una iglesia pentecostal predominantemente puertorriqueña en Staten Island, y de 1967 a 1987, me dediqué a la profesión del ministerio en círculos predominantemente puertorriqueños/hispanos. También he estado involucrado con personas latinas en las áreas de defensa y educación superior.

Mientras trabajaba como capellán en el sistema penitenciario durante 21 años, tuve la oportunidad de involucrarme con personas hispanas que habían llegado a los EE.UU. por diversas razones. En este sistema, también pude trabajar con personas afroamericanas y de las Primeras Naciones (indígenas).

Mientras me esfuerzo por hacer de la justicia social el componente clave de mi creencia y práctica religiosa, a menudo me pregunto, ¿por qué parece haber más faccionalismo que unidad en nuestras comunidades? Uno pensaría que, al tener una experiencia e historia común de opresión, habría más unidad y se avanzaría hacia objetivos comunitarios comunes.

A continuación, se exponen algunas de las razones por las que creo que experimentamos más división que unidad:

– La noción de que sólo nuestro grupo tiene el monopolio de la experiencia de ser oprimido y discriminado. Estamos tan absortos en nuestras preocupaciones que olvidamos que hay otros que experimentan la misma alienación socioeconómica que nosotros. Esto, a su vez, en mi humilde opinión, conduce a un estado psicológico de territorialidad.

– Racismo interiorizado – En nuestra propia comunidad latina, al igual que en la comunidad afroamericana, parece existir la creencia de que ser de piel más clara es genéticamente superior a ser de piel más oscura. Por ejemplo, muchas veces en la comunidad puertorriqueña, escuchamos dichos como: “Aunque es negro es decente”. Otro dicho es: “Aunque es negro, pero tiene el corazón blanco”. También se oyen referencias a “pelo bueno” y “pelo malo”.

– Diferentes perspectivas económicas y políticas- Algunos en nuestras comunidades creen que la economía consumista (capitalismo) es la que más favorece el bienestar financiero, mientras que otros creen que el socialismo es la opción más efectiva y viable. Algunos creen (consciente o inconscientemente) que la democracia es la mejor forma de gobierno, mientras que otros creen que el gobierno autocrático es el más viable.

– Perspectivas religiosas-En las comunidades oprimidas, hay muchos que se centran en el “más allá (estar en el cielo con Dios o Jesús)”, mientras que otros creen que tenemos que lidiar con las realidades del “aquí y ahora”.

Mientras tratamos de avanzar en la lucha por la coexistencia en esta sociedad racista y discriminatoria, tenemos el reto de reconocer cuáles son los principales obstáculos para lograr nuestros objetivos comunes.

Agradezco a mi querido hermano, colega y amigo, Henry I. Padrón-Morales por invitarme a compartir algunas perspectivas sobre este tema vital.

La Paz

Rev. Dr. Juan A. Carmona

Las ideas del Dr. Carmona nos conducen a cuatro perspectivas, cada una de las cuales debería estimular la reflexión, el aprendizaje y el debate. Espero seguir destacando a otras personas mientras seguimos explorando los problemas de unidad o falta de ella entre las personas Negras, indígenas, de color o “BIPOC”.