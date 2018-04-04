Breast Cancer Awareness

Op/Ed By Laura Toribio Overstreet FNP –

Breast cancer is a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the tissues of the breast.

Breast cancer is also the second most leading common cancer among women all over the world.

In addition, the majority of this cancer is found among low- and middle-income women, and one out of every eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

That means every two minutes, a woman will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and one woman will die of breast cancer every 13 minutes.

Knowing the risk factors for breast cancer may help you take preventative measures to reduce your likelihood of developing the disease.

Some risk factors include gender and age (specifically women over 40); family history; obesity; menstrual history; not having children; leading a sedentary life style; high breast density; heavy alcohol drinking; a history of breast cancer; and exposure to radiation.

Screening, diagnosis, and monitoring are the cornerstones of early detection, and early detection improves both outcomes and survival!!

The purpose of screening tests is to find breast cancer early, before any symptoms can develop, and when the cancer is usually easier to treat.

Adult women of all ages are encouraged to perform breast self-exams at least once a month.

Self-breast exams can help women know what is normal for them, so they can report any changes to their healthcare provider.

In addition, mammography can also detect tumors before they can be felt, so screening is key for early detection.

A mammogram is an X-ray image of your breasts that is used to screen for signs of breast cancer.

The cost of a mammogram is based on your location, insurance (co-pay/deductible), your provider (OBGYN, MD or NP), and your medical history. The average cost is $266.00. However, multiple patient barriers to completing mammography screening have been described in both uninsured and insured populations.

Recently, Chalonda James, the director of communications for the Anthony L. Jordan Health Corporation, invited a group of women from Monroe County to breakfast, in an attempt to educate the women about the importance of getting a mammogram.

The campaign “GET SCREENED-NO EXCUSES,” led by the Jordan Health Center (JHC), is currently proud to offer mammograms through UR Medicine Breast Imaging, at Jordan Health Center (AJHC), 82 Holland St.

Feel free to make an appointment by calling (585) 487-3304.

In addition, if you or someone you know does not have health insurance, there are also resources available to get a mammogram for free.

Remember, early detection can save your life.

Visit AJHC ‘s website, at http://www.jordanhealth.org/mammography-x-ray/, for additional information regarding the process.

http://www.who.int/cancer/detection/breastcancer/en/

https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/breast/basic_info/what-is-breast-cancer.htm

Click here to comment on this column on our Facebook page.