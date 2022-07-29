Broadband Survey Deadline Extended to August 2

In the Community: From the Office of Monroe County Executive Adam Bello

The deadline for residents to fill out the county’s broadband survey has been extended to August 2.

The survey created by the Monroe County Broadband Advisory Task Force, in partnership with Magellan Advisors, assesses internet services in low income and rural areas of Monroe County.

The survey can be filled out at monroecounty.gov/broadbandsurvey or in person at county libraries.

The goal is to outline communities with limited options and high costs of high speed internet and use the data to come up with a comprehensive plan to bridge the digital divide.

“High speed broadband internet is a necessity to everyday life. My administration is focused on four pillars: Public Health, Public Safety, Workforce Development and Infrastructure. The more access we can give residents to high speed internet, the stronger all of our pillars will become,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “We are extending our broadband survey deadline to ensure all of our city, rural and suburban communities can let their voices be heard.”

Physical copies of the survey will be available at Monroe County library systems. However, the advisory task force recommends that residents fill out the survey online with a laptop or computer directly plugged into your home or business network router. An internet “speed test” will be performed while filling out the survey. This information is critical to outlining the communities with the biggest need when it comes to higher speed internet.

If a smartphone is your only option to connect to the internet, the county asks that you connect to WIFI and not cellular data. If possible, the county asks that you take the survey at peak internet use periods between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The survey is available in English and Spanish. You can access both versions of the survey by going to monroecounty.gov/broadbandsurvey.