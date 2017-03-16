Calendar Listing

YourCare Health Plan to host pop-up health tent Saturday

Nutrition-themed event will take place at The Mall at Greece Ridge

WHAT: YourCare Health Plan will celebrate the start of spring by hosting one of its popular, community-focused health tents this Saturday, March 25.

The not-for-profit company that insures residents eligible for Medicaid, Child Health Plus (CHP), Essential Plan, and other government-sponsored programs will host the event at The Mall at Greece Ridge in Rochester, between Old Navy and Kirklands.

This nutrition-themed event will offer guests the opportunity to enjoy free healthy snacks, including popcorn from Doc Popcorn, and connect with various community organizations such as Elizabeth Wende Breast Care and the American Diabetes Association of Rochester.

In addition, those that attend can meet with Facilitated Enrollers to find out if they qualify for free or low-cost health insurance. Attendees can also enter for a chance to win a gift basket complete with healthy eating and exercise items. Guests can receive a blood pressure screening, giveaways and samples, and much more.

With an office at 16 W. Main St. in downtown Rochester, YourCare current and prospective members in the area can meet with enrollment staff, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to inquire about health insurance, receive help in building a family healthcare plan, research primary care providers, and much more. The YourCare office is within walking distance of the RTS Transit Center, just one block away.

WHEN: Saturday, March 25, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: The Mall at Greece Ridge, 271 Greece Ridge Center Drive, Rochester