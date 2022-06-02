Calling All Local Artists

By Staff

By Staff

A call for local artists, food and environmental organizations to participate in the second-annual Nature in the City (NITC) event was issued, encouraging local creators and business vendors to be a part of the City of Rochester Public Market First Friday summer series.

The event will be held at the Public Market, 280 N. Union Street on July 1, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Various environmental justice and nature focused organizations will be present with workshops and activities for both adults and children.

The first Nature in the City was held in July 2021 and was very successful, having 45 artists and 500 attendees, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Nature in the City 2022 is a one-day art and music expo to benefit our local community and raise environmental awareness. Beginning as an artist-organized event, NITC 2022 bridges urban and rural communities in the Finger Lakes Region by bringing people together on their shared values of the arts and nature conservation.

The event will include an exciting line-up of live dance, painting and music from local talents.

The community can view and purchase original art and artisan crafts from over 50 vendors. Local artists and business vendors are welcome and encouraged to apply to be a part of this event.

Applications for artists will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, June 3 by emailing