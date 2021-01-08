Capoeira’s Origins: A History of Slavery, Art and Struggle

Brazilian culture is as extensive as it is beautiful.

Beautiful beaches, delicious food and gentle people are among the staples of Brazil. Yet, on the beaches and in the streets, tourists can hear the sound of music and enjoy watching a martial art unlike any other: Capoeira.

No one knows precisely where the word came from or where the martial art/dance began. Some people believe it has its origins in the Tupi-Guaraní language. “Caá,” field bush, and “puêra,” that resulted in the words capuíra, capoêra and Capoeira.

However, some scholars believe it comes from a particular type of cage to transport birds that slaves had to carry to the markets. They believe these cages became a symbol of slaves who practiced Capoeira while waiting for the traders to arrive.

What is the story behind Capoeira?

The link this practice has with sport and tradition relates to 14th-century slavery.

Portugal transported West African slaves to its South American colonies. The slave trade was so massive that around 12,000 African men, women, and children arrived in Portugal as slaves.