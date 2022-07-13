Celebrate National Summer Learning Week with RCSD

By Tracie Isaac

tracieisaac@minorityreporter.net

RCSD Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small with students participating in the Sports Camps at Wilson Foundation Academy for boys lacrosse. Photo provided by RCSD.

Across the nation students have begun summer vacation. However, local scholars can continue to explore subjects of interest while having fun and enhancing their education by participating in the National Summer Learning Week, July 11 – 15 with the Rochester City School District’s (RCSD) “Summer of Discovery” program.

RCSD students will be able to participate locally through July 18.

All RCSD students have the opportunity to use the summer to obtain additional support and strengthen areas that need improvement. Additionally, programs are offered to allow students to engage in team sports, explore additional areas of interest or obtain a new skill.

“This targeted programming gives students multiple opportunities to attend various programs throughout the City of Rochester and at St. John Fisher University,” said Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small.

To view the full listing of grade appropriate programs for students visit www.rcsdk12.org/summerlearning.

The “Summer of Discovery” program is scheduled to run on the following dates and locations:

Monday, July 15: 11:15 a.m. – Sports Camps at Wilson Foundation Academy, 200 Genesee Street, Rochester, NY 14611. This is an opportunity for students in grades 6 – 8 to immerse themselves in specific skill development in their chosen sport. Next week’s camp will feature baseball, girls flag football, boys’ lacrosse, and softball.

Wednesday, July 17: 10 a.m. – Career and Technical Education Camps at Edison Career and Technology High School, 655 Colfax Street, Rochester, NY 14606. These mini camps are geared toward middle school students who have an interest in baking, media and technology, construction, and fashion design.

Thursday, July 18: 1 p.m. – Play Champions at Dr. Walter Cooper Academy School No. 10, 353 Congress Avenue, Rochester, NY 14619. In partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester, the District’s ROC Restorative team will coordinate games to get children moving, smiling, playing outside, and making memories!

Friday, July 19: 10:30 a.m. – Summer Quest at John James Audubon School No. 33, 500 Webster Avenue, Rochester, NY 14609. This program provides opportunities for elementary students to engage in a project-based learning environment, where they will learn skills through hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) activities and writing tasks.

“Summer of Discovery” offers students the opportunity to explore and engage in specific subjects of interest through programming conducted at various schools in the RCSD.

Students in grades K-12 and Extended School Year are eligible to participate in programs geared towards their grade level.

Additionally, the District will provide summer programs around the city at R-Centers which includes continuing Summer Meals for every child under the age of 18 to obtain free, healthy meals throughout the summer.

A key priority for the RCSD is to help students continue enhancing their learning, staying safe and healthy through the summer.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our scholars to tackle unfinished learning over the summer months,” said Myers-Small.

For additional RCSD information, visit https://www.rcsdk12.org/.