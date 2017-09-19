Hispanic Heritage Committee: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month each year, Mayor Lovely Warren and the city’s Hispanic Heritage Committee host a month-long program of events to celebrate the generations of Hispanic Americans who have positively influenced and enriched the Rochester community.

This year’s theme is “Exhibiting Our Cultural Treasures; Exhibiendo Nuestros Tesoros Culturales.”

The following is the list of 2017 Hispanic Heritage Month events:

Latino Art Gallery Exhibition

• Tuesday, Sept. 12 to Oct. 23, City Hall, 30 Church St.

Attendees may view unique and eclectic art created by local artists. The exhibit is inspired by Hispanic Heritage Month, and is expected to lure art lovers from all over Rochester.

Honoring our Abuelitos

• Thursday, Sept. 21, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Edgerton R-Center, Stardust Ballroom, 41 Backus St.

This event will recognize our “Abuelitos” for the sacrifice, wisdom and unconditional love they have shown us. Attendees will enjoy live music, Spanish cuisine and the crowning of the 2017 Abuelito and Abuelita of the year.

Latino Art Gallery Reception

• Tuesday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., City Hall, 30 Church St.

Youth Theatre Night

• Thursday, Sept. 28, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., David Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.

The event will celebrate Hispanic culture with unique performances, and creative narratives. Refreshments and Latin pastries will be provided.

Luva: Tributo a Marc Anthony

Saturday, Sept. 30, 9 p.m., Anthology, 336 East Ave.

Tickets are $20 in advance; $25.00 at the door; and $40 VIP. Call (585)802-1473 for additional information regarding the event.

Youth Gala

• Thursday, Oct. 5, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Edgerton R-Center, Stardust Ballroom, 41 Backus St.

This event will allow Rochester’s Latino youth to gather and celebrate Hispanic culture while enjoying a formal dinner.

Rise Up Latinos

• Thursday, Oct. 12, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Port of Rochester, 1000 N. River St.

A “co-ed” celebration, this event is geared to empower men and women throughout the community. Attendees will have an opportunity to listen to inspiring guest speakers and visit informational booths.

Noche de Oro: Tribute to Ruben Blades

• Saturday, Oct. 14, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Rochester Riverside Convention Center, 123 E. Main St.

Tickets are $40 per person.

Rochestarians of all ethnicities will gather to celebrate the end of Hispanic Heritage Month. Attendees will enjoy an elegant sit-down dinner, and dance the night away with the sounds from a live Latin band.

Latino Student College Fair

• Friday, Oct. 20, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Blue Cross Arena, 100 Exchange Blvd.

High School students will have the opportunity to interact with college representatives from all over the region. Lunch will be provided.

The Hispanic Heritage Committee is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating events in the city of Rochester that will promote cultural enrichment and awareness.

“ We take pride in recognizing the positive and historic contributions made by Latinos to the city of Rochester, our country and to the world,” the group said.

Call (585) 428-5990, or email HispanicHeritageMonth@cityofrochester.gov, for additional information regarding the events.

