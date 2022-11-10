Centered on Papalia, Wendkos and Duskin (2005), there are about three fundamental child-rearing styles: authoritarian, flexible with expert and permissive

When the teenage college students out of migrants were inquired about the kind regarding members of the family (parents) it think they’d sexy Chinese Sites dating, 70 % said versatile with power, 20% said authoritarian, and 9 percent told you permissive. These data are similar to those people obtained from those individuals whoever mothers commonly migrants. The sole hitting truth is you to 16 per cent of second respect their own families once the authoritarian, which could imply the desire of your father or mother whom remains in the the home of demand the woman expert, which often guides the lady to exercise greater power over this new college students.

In order to prove a possible relationship or dependence of this aspect on certain sociodemographic characteristics (age and sex) of the participants, the chi square test was administered, which showed that teenagers’ opinion of their family type depends on gender (? 2 = , gl = 2, p < .05). Thus 77.5 percent of females report that their families are flexible, whereas only 67.5 percent of males have this opinion. No statistically significant differences were detected regarding age (? 2 = , gl = 10, p > .05).

A total of 45.4 percent of teenage children of migrants regard the relationships in their families as fair to poor. As shown in table 4, the data reveal a difference of 12.6 percent percentage points of those compared with those whose parents are non-migrants (32.8 %). In this respect the chi square test shows a significant difference (? 2 = , gl = 2, p < .05).

05), since the forty-eight.6 % off migrants’ adolescent pupils discussed it reasonable to worst, while simply 37.nine percent ones whoever moms and dads haven’t emigrated display which glance at (look for dining table 4). To date, you will need to think about the lack of either-or both parents owed to the fact that they have moved in addition to their impact on how they interact with both.

Adolescents just who have the lack of that or each of the parents due to migration, reported that domestic legislation are unmistakeable, both usually (44 %) or often (44 %), and only the brand new seven per cent claimed deficiencies in clear family relations laws and regulations. It answers are equal to those said by the teenagers whoever parents haven’t emigrated.

Teenagers had been questioned so you’re able to rate the latest the quantity that they think you to definitely some family members characteristics try came across in their own personal family members, yielding another overall performance. Regarding your setting on the fulfillment out of subsistence demands and you will physical better-becoming, really people, who were migrants’ college students, mentioned that this is reached, conversely with what was said by youngsters regarding non-migrants.

In regard to the new promotion of your own ties out-of passion and you may public relationship, by which the definition of out-of feelings was coached, teens considered that this is attained inside their family, since the found on table 5.

In general can see, to own migrants’ adolescent youngsters, the way they admiration their own families are actually linked to the view he has got of their parents’ relationships

This type of study show that most both college students out-of migrants and you will non-migrants sensed, normally, that the aim of the term away from passion about family where they live is satisfied so you can an effective the total amount, consistent with the fresh new results out of specialists in industry (Macias, -145).

Regarding their opinion about their parents’ couple relationship, there was also a significant difference (? 2 = , gl = 2, p <

When it comes to teachings linked to forms of socialization, migrants’ people, more exactly who try teens, believed this is reached to some extent or slightly much, followed closely by people that believed that it was attained to help you an effective great the amount. Meanwhile, not, fourteen.7 % of them evaluated this form are improperly performed although 5.dos per cent announced that it was maybe not achieved after all. In the example of pupils which have low-migrant parents, the greatest commission are located in the types of some good lot and a lot (discover desk six).