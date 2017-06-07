Central Library Announces Grand Opening of New Arts Division and Teen Central Spaces

By Staff –

The Central Library of Rochester and Monroe County has recently celebrated the grand opening of its newly-renovated Arts Division and Teen Central spaces.

“These upgrades to the Central Library are all about investing in our community and providing the tools necessary for everyone, especially our young people, to reach their full potential,” Mayor Lovely Warren stated. “Libraries greatly enhance the economic and cultural vitality of our city, and bolster our efforts to create safer more vibrant neighborhoods, and more jobs through better educational opportunities and information access.”

The Central Library’s Art Division has been moved from the second floor in the Bausch and Lomb Library Building, to the North Wing on the first floor of the Rundel Memorial Library Building.

