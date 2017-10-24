Cesar Vargas to Speak at Rural and Migrant Ministry’s “Annual Harvesting Justice Dinner”

By Staff –

Cesar Vargas, one of the first undocumented lawyers in New York State, will be the featured speaker at the Rural and Migrant Ministry’s “Annual Harvesting Justice Dinner” at Temple B’rith Kodesh, 2131 Elmwood Ave., on Oct. 26.

Vargas’ address will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and funds raised through sponsorships and ticket sales will support the organization’s mission to advocate for undocumented students and workers, ministry officials stated.

“Mr. Vargas was brought to the Unites States at five years old,” the group said in a statement. “He excelled academically, becoming an honors student in college and law school. Mr. Vargas’ application to the New York Bar in 2012, was denied by the Second Department’s Committee on Character and Fitness, because of his immigration status. In February 2016, he was finally sworn-in as a licensed attorney, making history as one of the first undocumented lawyers in the state of New York. His nation-wide advocacy, and story on behalf of DREAMers, helped convince President Obama to expand the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). Mr. Vargas has educated immigrants across the country, and has testified on their behalf at Congressional hearings.”

The ministry will also hold afternoon workshops, beginning at 2:30 p.m., including the following topics: Empowering Undocumented Students and Allies to be Leaders for Change; Counseling, Teaching, and Caring as Allies and Advocates for Immigrant and Refugee Students; and (for clergy) Exploring the Importance of Empathy in Justice Work.

A symposium and panel discussion focusing on “Undocumented Students: Their Stories and Successes,” including workshops geared towards students, educators, community members, and clergy, will also take place at 2:30 p.m.

Visit http://conta.cc/2hJoNqR to become a sponsor, or to purchase tickets for the event, and visit www.ruralmigrantministry.org for additional information regarding the ministry.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.