Child Care Council Honors Local Child Care Providers

By Staff –

The Child Care Council Inc., a nonprofit that connects families with quality child care, has recently honored local child care providers with its annual Start Bright Impact Awards, for exemplifying the critical roles that high-quality child care and early education play in the lives of young people.

The following providers have received the recognition:

– Julie Bennett from Early Learning Daycare in Geneseo;

– Rebecca Martinez from Rattles, Blocks and Books Daycare in Rochester;

– Nancy Neuroth of Little Monkey Shines in Penfield;

– and Joanne Dall, Amy DeSario, Michelle Hays, and Gretta Schuler from Penfield Village Nursery’s Pre-K Program.

The Child Care Council awarded the recognition during its recent Start Bright Gala, held at Locust Hill Country Club.

The event celebrates the critical importance of early education and high-quality child care, in ensuring children get a bright start to the future, council officials stated.

Founded in 1972, the Child Care Council is a comprehensive parent-referral, adult-education and community-resource agency working to improve the quality of child care.

Visit childcarecouncil.com for additional information regarding the group.

