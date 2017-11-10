Search
Saturday 11 November 2017
  • :
  • :

Foster self-awareness, build community and empower the Latino community.

Child Care Council Honors Local Child Care Providers

Nov 10, 2017Featured News, Local NewsComments Off

Share
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Pinterest0

By Staff –

 

Marlene Hamann-Whitmore, Child Care Council board member; Rebecca Martinez

Marlene Hamann-Whitmore, Child Care Council board member; Rebecca Martinez

The Child Care Council Inc., a nonprofit that connects families with quality child care, has recently honored local child care providers with its annual Start Bright Impact Awards, for exemplifying the critical roles that high-quality child care and early education play in the lives of young people.

The following providers have received the recognition:

– Julie Bennett from Early Learning Daycare in Geneseo;

– Rebecca Martinez from Rattles, Blocks and Books Daycare in Rochester;

– Nancy Neuroth of Little Monkey Shines in Penfield;

– and Joanne Dall, Amy DeSario, Michelle Hays, and Gretta Schuler from Penfield Village Nursery’s Pre-K Program.

The Child Care Council awarded the recognition during its recent Start Bright Gala, held at Locust Hill Country Club.

The event celebrates the critical importance of early education and high-quality child care, in ensuring children get a bright start to the future, council officials stated.

Founded in 1972, the Child Care Council is a comprehensive parent-referral, adult-education and community-resource agency working to improve the quality of child care.

Visit childcarecouncil.com for additional information regarding the group.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.

Related articles