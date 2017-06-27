Child Care Council Launches Free “Books 4 Fun” Program

By Staff –

The Child Care Council Inc. has launched its new “Books 4 Fun” program to give free books to children, in cooperation with the Rochester Public Library.

“Books 4 Fun is at the heart of what Child Care Council is all about, promoting early childhood education, and preparing children for the future,” Barbara-Ann Mattle, CEO of the Child Care Council, stated. “This collaboration with the Rochester Public Library, focused primarily on children in the city of Rochester, will help ensure that more kids are reading books.”

