Cinemark Movies 10 to Close Its Doors Jan. 22

By Staff

Cinemark Movies 10, a discount movie theater in Brighton, will be closing its doors for good on Jan. 22.

“Unfortunately after just over 20 years of business, Cinemark Movies 10 will be closing,” a sign on the theater’s door reads. “We would like to thank all of the guests who have supported us over the years. Our last day of shows will be Sunday, January 22nd 2017. If you have any questions, feel free to ask to speak to a manager, and we will do our best to answer them.”

Since the theater opened, officials have attempted to provide a family-friendly atmosphere for customers, allowing moviegoers to view films before they were available on DVD, shortly after their first run in major theaters.

The theater also sold tickets at prices that were cheaper options than most.

Officials from Cinemark USA have not yet commented on the matter.

