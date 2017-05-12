City Announces 2017 “Party in the Park” Performers

By Staff –

Windstream’s “Party in the Park” will continue this year at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 353 Court St., from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursdays, beginning June 15 through Aug. 10.

According to city officials, general admission will be $5, and kids 12 and under will be free.

Blankets will be allowed into the event, along with one unopened water bottle per person; however, bicycles, skateboards, in-line skates and pets, will not be permitted.

