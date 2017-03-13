City Appoints Daisy Rivera Algarin as Director of Neighborhood Service Centers

By Staff –

Mayor Lovely Warren has appointed Daisy Rivera Algarin as the new director of the city’s Neighborhood Service Centers.

Algarin will work to make the city’s Neighborhood Service Centers more focused on customer service, and quality of life in Rochester’s neighborhoods, city officials stated.

“As we continue our work to bring more jobs, safer streets and better educational opportunities to each of our neighborhoods, our Neighborhood Service Centers will play a crucial role,” Mayor Lovely Warren said. “Through her hard work and dedication to our city, Algarin has helped improve the quality of life in many of our neighborhoods, and with this new role she will be able to expand on her work.”

One of Algarin’s primary focuses will be to increase the diversity within the Neighborhood Service Centers, and to ensure that all residents feel welcome in Rochester, and are engaged with their city government.

“One of the city of Rochester’s greatest strengths is our diversity, and vibrant neighborhoods,” Algarin said. “In this new role, I look forward to working with our neighborhood service centers to reach out to our many communities, and strengthen their relationship with the city.”

Algarin has been a senior marketing specialist (bilingual) in the city’s Department of Neighborhood and Business Development since 2000.

Most recently, she’s provided outreach, technical and financial advice and zoning support to small businesses in the role.

She’s also the project manager for the North Clinton Avenue Revitalization Project.

This promotion will make Algarin one of the highest ranking Latinas in the Warren administration, according to officials.

Algarin is also a founder of Latinas Unidas of Rochester, and, in 2003, developed the Hispanic Business Expo.

Algarin also established the first City of Rochester Hispanic Business Development Training for Spanish speakers in 2009, and she is currently heavily involved in the “La Marketa” project.

