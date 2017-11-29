City Partners with Coalition for Police Reform to Exchange RPD Body Cam Info

By Staff –

The city has entered into a partnership with the Coalition for Police Reform – Community Justice Advisory Board to create “an open and transparent exchange of information” regarding the Rochester Police Department’s Body Worn Camera Program (BWC), city officials said.

“This unprecedented partnership will increase public confidence in the Body Worn Camera Program, and make it an even more effective tool,” Mayor Lovely Warren stated. “I am grateful to the Coalition for Police Reform – Community Justice Advisory Board for this willingness to work hand-in-hand with the Rochester Police Department to improve public safety, which helps us create more jobs, safer and more vibrant neighborhoods and better educational opportunities for all of our citizens.”

The mayor and coalition members signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining the terms of the partnership Tuesday, including the coalition’s expedited access to public information regarding the RPD’s police body camera program.

Additional terms of the partnership are as follows:

Enrolling members of the coalition in RPD’s Police Training Advisory Committee to learn how the BWC program is administered;

Expediting Freedom of Information Law requests regarding the BWC program submitted by the coalition;

Scheduling quarterly meetings to discuss the BWC program implementation between coalition members and Wayne Harris, the Deputy Chief of Community Relations and Engagement.

Deputy Chief Harris will also be a non-voting member of the coalition’s governing body.

“The Community Justice Advisory Board Initiative is the first of its kind in New York State,” Rev. Lewis Stewart, president of the United Christian Leadership Ministry and co-chair of the coalition, stated. “Mayor Lovely Warren and the Coalition for Police Reform partnered together to ensure citizen participation in monitoring the policies and utilization of body-worn cameras by the Rochester Police Department. This cooperation underscores the willingness of all stakeholders to strive and work together to build a better community.”

Visit http://www.cityofrochester.gov/RPDBodyWornCamera/ to view additional information regarding the RPD’s body camera program.

