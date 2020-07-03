City Reopens Youth, Family Recreation Options Under COVID-19 Guidelines

Staff reports

The city’s summer recreation program will get back on track starting July 6 and follow COVID-19 reopening guidelines.

The Department of Recreation and Youth Services will offer programs in activities such as sports, arts and crafts, literacy and nature exploration.

The city also announced that as of July 6, it will take lodge reservations for dates in August through the end of the year.

The city reminds residents to be mindful of preventing the spread of COVID-19, colds and flu while being outdoors:

 Stay home if you are sick, or showing or feeling any COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, coughing, and/or troubled breathing.

 Keep at least six feet between yourself and others, even when outdoors.

 Avoid close contact, such as shaking hands, hugging or high-fives.

 Wash hands often or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol when soap and water are not available.

Here is information about programs being offered:

Youth Super Camps

 The ArtSmart East at Cobbs Hill Park and ArtSmart West at Genesee Valley Park have group games, nature exploration, dance, storytelling, arts & crafts and more.ArtSmart camps run from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday – Friday, beginning July 6 through Aug. 28.

 Youth Sports Camp at the Rochester Community Sports Complex, 460 Oak St., features a different sport each week, including soccer, lacrosse and football. No previous sports experience is necessary. Youth Sports Camp runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday – Friday, from July 6 through Aug. 21.

Camps cost $100 per week for city residents and $145 per week for those living outside the city. Additional siblings can join at a $25 discount off the weekly rate. Breakfast and lunch will be provide at all camps.

COVID-19 precautions will be implemented at each camp. Parents/guardians should be aware that activities may be modified to ensure the safety of camp participants and staff. Any program changes will be communicated to caregivers at the time of registration. For answers to any questions or concerns regarding safety measures, call (585) 428-9777.

R-Centers

Recreation centers reopen for outdoor open play, playgrounds, spray parks, sport courts and athletic fields. Open swimming will be available at the Adams Street R-Center, 85 Adams St. and the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center, 485 N. Clinton Ave.

Some centers will offer modified indoor open rec programs, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday:

 Adams R-Center, 85 Adams St.

 Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center, 485 N. Clinton Ave.

 Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.

 Frederick Douglass R-Center, 999 South Ave.

Rec on the Move

Group games, STEAM activities, arts and crafts and more will be available in different neighborhoods each week. Free meals provided. All times are 1 to 4 p.m.

 July 6 – 10: Don Samuel Torres Park;

 July 13 – 17: Troup Street Park;

 July 20 – 24: Jones Square Park;

 July 27 – 31: Grand Avenue Park;

 Aug. 3 – 7: First Street Park;

 Aug. 10 – 14: West High Field;

 Aug. 17 – 21: Tacoma Park;

 Aug. 24 – 28: Aberdeen Square Park; and

 Aug. 28 – Sept. 4: J.P. Riley Park

Lodge reservations

View lodge availability, make reservations and process payments online at www.cityofrochester.gov/lodges, or at the DRYS office, 57 St. Paul St.

Reservations may be made for the following lodges, based on availability:

 Edgerton Stardust Ball Room, 41 Backus St.;

 Genesee Valley Field House, 1316 Genesee St.;

 Lake Riley Lodge, 100 Norris Drive;

 Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park Lodge, 355 Court St.;

 Norton Village Lodge, 350 Waring Road; and

 Tay House Lodge, 85 Hillside Ave.

Gatherings must comply with current City and New York State social distancing guidelines.

Residents with current reservations who find they are unable to comply with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will receive a full refund. The City will not charge a cancellation fee. For more information call DRYS at (585) 428-6755.

La Ciudad Reabre las Opciones de Recreación Juvenil y Familiar Bajo las Directrices de COVID-19

El programa de recreación de verano de la ciudad se pondrá en marcha a partir del 6 de julio y seguirá las pautas de reapertura de COVID-19.

El Departamento de Recreación y Servicios a la Juventud (o DRYS, por sus siglas en inglés) ofrecerá programas en actividades como deportes, artes y artesanías, alfabetización y exploración de la naturaleza.

La ciudad también anunció que, a partir del 6 de julio, tomará las reservas de cabañas para las fechas de agosto hasta el final del año.

La ciudad les recuerda a los residentes que deben ser conscientes de la prevención de la propagación de COVID-19, resfriados y gripe mientras estén al aire libre:

Quédense en casa si está enfermo, o muestra o siente cualquier síntoma de COVID-19, como fiebre, tos y/o problemas para respirar.

Mantenga una distancia de al menos seis pies entre usted y los demás, incluso cuando esté al aire libre.

Evite el contacto cercano, como dar la mano, abrazarse o chocar las manos.

Lávese las manos a menudo o utilice un desinfectante para manos a base de alcohol con al menos un 60% de alcohol cuando no disponga de agua y jabón.

Aquí hay información sobre los programas que se ofrecen:

Youth Super Camps

El ArtSmart Este en el Parque Cobbs Hill y el ArtSmart Oeste en el Parque Genesee Valley tienen juegos de grupo, exploración de la naturaleza, baile, narración de cuentos, artes y artesanías y más. Los campamentos ArtSmart funcionan de 8:30 a.m. a 5:30 p.m., de lunes a viernes, comenzando desde el 6 de julio hasta el 28 de agosto.

El Campamento Juvenil Deportivo (Youth Sports Camp) en el Complejo Deportivo Comunitario de Rochester, en la calle Oak 460, presenta un deporte diferente cada semana, incluyendo fútbol, lacrosse y fútbol americano. No es necesario tener experiencia previa en los deportes. El Campamento Juvenil Deportivo (Youth Sports Camp) funciona de 8:30 a.m. a 5:30 p.m., de lunes a viernes, del 6 de julio al 21 de agosto.

Los campamentos cuestan $100 por semana para los residentes de la ciudad y $145 por semana para los que viven fuera de la ciudad. Los hermanos adicionales pueden unirse con un descuento de 25 dólares de la tarifa semanal. El desayuno y el almuerzo serán proporcionados en todos los campamentos.

Las precauciones de COVID-19 serán implementadas en cada campamento. Los padres/tutores deben saber que las actividades pueden ser modificadas para garantizar la seguridad de los participantes y el personal del campamento. Cualquier cambio en el programa se comunicará a los cuidadores en el momento de la inscripción. Para obtener respuestas a cualquier pregunta o inquietud con respecto a las medidas de seguridad, llame al (585) 428-9777.

R-Centers

Los centros de recreación vuelven a abrir sus puertas para juegos al aire libre, parques de juegos, parques de rociado, canchas de deportes y campos deportivos. La natación al aire libre estará disponible en el centro R-Center de la calle Adams, 85 Adams St. y en el centro R-Center de Trenton y Pamela Jackson, 485 N. Clinton Ave.

Algunos centros ofrecerán programas modificados de recreación abierta en interiores, de 8:30 a.m. a 5:30 p.m., de lunes a viernes:

Adams R-Center, 85 Adams St.

Trenton y Pamela Jackson R-Center, 485 N. Clinton Ave.

Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.

Frederick Douglass R-Center, 999 South Ave.

Rec on the Move

Juegos de grupo, actividades relacionadas con las ciencias, tecnología, ingeniería, artes y matemáticas (STEAM por sus siglas en inglés), manualidades y artesanías y más estarán disponibles en diferentes vecindarios cada semana. Se ofrecerán comidas gratis. Todos los horarios son de 1 a 4 p.m.

Del 6 al 10 de julio: Parque Don Samuel Torres

13 – 17 de julio: Parque de la calle Troup

20 – 24 de julio: Parque Jones Square

27 – 31 de julio: Parque Grand Avenue

Agosto 3 – 7: Parque First Street

10 – 14: West High Field

17 – 21 de agosto: Parque Tacoma

24 a 28 de agosto: Parque Aberdeen Square y

28 de agosto – 4 de septiembre: Parque J.P. Riley

Reservas de lugares o salones para actividades

Vea la disponibilidad de los lugares, haga reservas y procese los pagos en línea en www.cityofrochester.gov/lodges, o en la oficina de DRYS, 57 St.

Se pueden hacer reservas para los siguientes albergues o cabañas, según la disponibilidad:

Edgerton Stardust Ball Room, 41 Backus St;

Genesee Valley Field House, 1316 Genesee St;

Lake Riley Lodge, 100 Norris Drive;

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park Lodge, 355 Court St;

Norton Village Lodge, 350 Waring Road; y

Tay House Lodge, 85 Hillside Ave.

Las reuniones deben cumplir con las directrices de distanciamiento social actuales de la ciudad y el estado de Nueva York.

Los residentes con reservaciones actuales que no puedan cumplir con las restricciones y pautas de COVID-19 recibirán un reembolso completo. La ciudad no cobrará una tarifa de cancelación. Para más información llame a DRYS al (585) 428-6755.