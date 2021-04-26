City, RPD Hit by Class Action Lawsuit to Stop Excessive Force and Racial Profiling

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

(Disponible en español.)

Ten individuals and two organizations have filed a class-action lawsuit against the city and the Rochester Police Department to end what plaintiffs call the department’s “years-long, unchecked practice of using unconstitutional excessive force disproportionately against people of color.”

The civil rights lawsuit, filed April 5 in U.S. District Court, seeks to bar the city and its agents from using excessive force and racially-biased policing.

“ … (A) stunning historical record spanning more than four decades demonstrates that the Rochester Police Department’s use-of-force practices continue to be inhumane, racist, and antithetical to the functioning of a civilized society,” the lawsuit said, citing violations of the First, Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

“Yet, the city is either unwilling or unable to stop these practices,” the complaint continued. “Time and time again, going back decades, the city and RPD have made hollow promises of reform but the culture of violent, racialized policing has not changed.”

The suit details more than 50 incidents of what it said are uses of force against people of color, including incidents in which people died. However, the focus is on incidents within the past three years, which are within the statute of limitations.

“This lawsuit calls on the Court to fulfill its most fundamental role — to protect and defend the Constitution. The need for meaningful change in the Rochester Police Department is real and for people of color in Rochester, it could not be more urgent. Plaintiffs bring this suit to end the RPD’s decades-long use of violent, unconstitutional force — before more lives, more Black and brown lives, are lost,” according to the document.

The lawsuit also seeks an independent federal monitor to reform the RPD.

Plaintiffs seek unspecified monetary awards and demand a jury trial.

Plaintiffs Anthony Hall, Stanley Martin, Nicholas Robertson, Devorah Chatman, Reynaldo DeGuzman, Emily Good, Lore McSpadden-Walker and Emily McIntyre claimed excessive force on May 30, Aug. 2, Sept. 2, 3, 4, 5, 12 and 16 and Oct. 13, 2020. Not all plaintiffs alleged they were victims of incidents on each of those days.

Winona Miller alleged excessive force on Sept. 16, 2020. Dynasty Buggs alleged she was violently arrested and pepper sprayed Dec. 18, 2019.

Other plaintiffs are Free the People Roc, which is suing on its behalf and on that of members, and National Lawyers Guild Rochester, which said it has had members subject to aggressive policing and incommunicado detention.

The plaintiffs are represented by Elliot Shields, Nick Brustin, Joshua Moskovitz and Donald Thompson.

Moskovitz said there would be opportunities in the coming months for others to seek to join the lawsuit. He indicated that the suit could take years.

At an online news conference, each of the plaintiffs issued a statement.

Among them:

* Chatman, a combat veteran, said she can relate to the risk that police officers take, but she can’t relate to what she said is a lack of training to serve in the neighborhoods on their beat. “In order for things to change and change to come, the RPD will have to hold itself to a higher standard without being above the law,” she said. “They should try harder to win the hearts and minds of the people instead of racially profiling people of color. They should start acknowledging when their officers are wrong and punish them as such. You can’t change what you don’t acknowledge.”

* McSpadden-Walker said the “excessive force used against myself and other protesters did not occur in a vacuum. They were the physical manifestations of the culture of racism and excessive force that permeates the Rochester Police Department and the greater Rochester area. We are here … as representatives of the countless people who have been brutalized, traumatized and unjustly treated by the city of Rochester and the Rochester Police Department. … Too many lives have been lost and the work of people has been too long disrespected and devalued.”

* Hall said the community “demands that the Rochester Police Department and city officials take action.”

Defendants include Mayor Lovely Warren, former RPD Chief La’Ron Singletary, Interim Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter.

City Hall issued a statement in response to the suit:

“Mayor Warren welcomes a review by the United States Department of Justice. In fact, in September of last year, Mayor Warren formally called upon them to conduct a thorough investigation of the Rochester Police Department and to offer reforms to address any and all civil rights violations that might be found.”

The statement said the city’s Executive Order 203, the response to the governors’ call for reform, includes the mayor’s ability to fire officers for cause, revising the federal consent order that effectively caps the number of minority officers at 25%, requiring newly hired officers to live in the city and numerous other changes to limit the use of force by officers.

The lawsuit lists allegations of excessive force against officers and what, if any, discipline they faced. The suit mentions whether the city settled any claims.

Some of the recent cases relate to protests after the death of Daniel Prude was made public on Sept. 2 by an attorney for the family.

Other allegations involve the pepper spray incident of the child on Harris Street and the pepper spray incident on the woman who was with her child on Portland Avenue.

The suit named a handful of officers who have been involved in recent high-profile cases. The complaint reserved the ability to name others by citing hundreds of “John Doe” Rochester Police Department Officers “Richard Roe” sheriff’s deputies and “Sally Sue” New York state troopers. The generic designations are placeholders for individuals not yet identified and the attorneys expect to list more names as the process of discovery moves ahead.

RPD has been subject to other lawsuits, but attorney Shields said this one is different because of the scale of the class action and the scope of allegations.

“We’ve gathered more stories than other lawsuit has ever gathered and laid it out in a comprehensive way to show that based on the narrative that we put together and based on the numbers … we were able to show based on RPD’s own data the history of system racism, and use of excessive force against people of color in Rochester is undeniable.”

Before the governor’s mandate of Executive Order 203 and this lawsuit, there also have been efforts at reform.

“Too many of those cases have been looked at in a silo,” said Moskovitz. “This case brings history to bear. … This is about real change now.”

La ciudad y el Departamento de Policía de Rochester son objeto de una demanda colectiva para poner fin al uso excesivo de la fuerza y a los perfiles raciales

Diez personas y dos organizaciones han presentado una demanda colectiva contra la ciudad y el Departamento de Policía de Rochester (RPD, por sus siglas en inglés) para poner fin a lo que los demandantes denominan la “práctica incontrolada durante años del departamento de utilizar una fuerza excesiva inconstitucional de forma desproporcionada contra las personas de color”.

La demanda de derechos civiles, presentada el 5 de abril en el Tribunal de Distrito de EE.UU., pretende prohibir a la ciudad y a sus agentes el uso de fuerza excesiva y la actuación policial con orientación racial.

“… (Un) impresionante registro histórico que abarca más de cuatro décadas demuestra que las prácticas de uso de la fuerza del Departamento de Policía de Rochester siguen siendo inhumanas, racistas y antitéticas para el funcionamiento de una sociedad civilizada”, decía la demanda, citando violaciones de la Primera, Cuarta y Decimocuarta Enmienda de la Constitución de los Estados Unidos.

“Sin embargo, la ciudad no quiere o no puede poner fin a estas prácticas”, continúa la demanda. “Una y otra vez, desde hace décadas, la ciudad y el Departamento de Policía de Rochester han hecho promesas vacías de reforma, pero la cultura de la policía violenta y parcializada no ha cambiado”.

La demanda detalla más de 50 incidentes de lo que dice son usos de la fuerza contra personas de color, incluyendo incidentes en los que murieron personas. Sin embargo, se centra en los incidentes ocurridos en los últimos tres años, que han prescrito.

“Esta demanda pide al Tribunal que cumpla su papel más fundamental: proteger y defender la Constitución. La necesidad de un cambio significativo en el Departamento de Policía de Rochester es real y para la gente de color en Rochester, no podría ser más urgente. Los demandantes interponen esta demanda para poner fin al uso de la fuerza violenta e inconstitucional por parte del Departamento de Policía de Rochester durante décadas, antes de que se pierdan más vidas, más vidas negras y de color”, según el documento.

La demanda también busca un monitor federal independiente para reformar el Departamento de Policía de Rochester.

Los demandantes solicitan indemnizaciones monetarias no especificadas y exigen un juicio con jurado.

Los demandantes Anthony Hall, Stanley Martin, Nicholas Robertson, Devorah Chatman, Reynaldo DeGuzman, Emily Good, Lore McSpadden-Walker y Emily McIntyre alegaron fuerza excesiva el 30 de mayo, el 2 de agosto, el 2, 3, 4, 5, 12 y 16 de septiembre y el 13 de octubre de 2020. No todos los demandantes alegaron haber sido víctimas de incidentes en cada uno de esos días.

Winona Miller alegó fuerza excesiva el 16 de septiembre de 2020. Dynasty Buggs alegó que fue detenida violentamente y rociada con gas pimienta el 18 de diciembre de 2019.

Otros demandantes son Free the People Roc, que demanda en su nombre y en el de sus miembros, y National Lawyers Guild Rochester, que dijo que ha tenido miembros sometidos a la policía agresiva y a la detención incomunicada.

Los demandantes están representados por Elliot Shields, Nick Brustin, Joshua Moskovitz y Donald Thompson.

Moskovitz dijo que en los próximos meses habrá oportunidades para que otros busquen unirse a la demanda. Indicó que la demanda podría durar años.

En una conferencia de prensa en línea, cada uno de los demandantes emitió una declaración.

Entre ellos:

* Chatman, veterana de combate, dijo que se siente identificada con el riesgo que corren los policías, pero que no se siente identificada con lo que, según ella, es una falta de formación para servir en los barrios de su ronda. “Para que las cosas cambien y el cambio llegue, el Departamento de Policía de Rochester tendrá que mantenerse en un nivel más alto sin estar por encima de la ley”, dijo. “Deberían esforzarse más por ganarse los corazones y las mentes de la gente en lugar de hacer perfiles raciales de la gente de color. Deberían empezar a reconocer cuando sus agentes se equivocan y castigarlos como tales. No se puede cambiar lo que no se reconoce”.

* McSpadden-Walker dijo que “la fuerza excesiva utilizada contra mí y otros manifestantes no se produjo en el vacío. Fueron las manifestaciones físicas de la cultura del racismo y la fuerza excesiva que impregna el Departamento de Policía de Rochester y la zona de Rochester. Estamos aquí … como representantes de las innumerables personas que han sido maltratadas, traumatizadas y tratadas injustamente por la ciudad de Rochester y el Departamento de Policía de Rochester. … Se han perdido demasiadas vidas y se ha faltado al respeto y devaluado el trabajo de las personas durante demasiado tiempo”.

* Hall dijo que la comunidad “exige que el Departamento de Policía de Rochester y los funcionarios de la ciudad tomen medidas”.

Entre los acusados se encuentran la alcaldesa Lovely Warren, el ex jefe del Departamento de Policía de Rochester La’Ron Singletary, la jefa interina Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan, el ejecutivo del condado de Monroe Adam Bello y el sheriff del condado de Monroe Todd Baxter.

“La alcaldesa Warren da la bienvenida a una revisión por parte del Departamento de Justicia de los Estados Unidos. De hecho, en septiembre del año pasado, la alcaldesa Warren les pidió formalmente que llevaran a cabo una investigación exhaustiva del Departamento de Policía de Rochester y que ofrecieran reformas para abordar todas y cada una de las violaciones de los derechos civiles que pudieran encontrarse.”

El comunicado dice que la Orden Ejecutiva 203 de la ciudad, la respuesta a la petición de reforma de los gobernadores, incluye la capacidad de la alcaldesa de despedir a los agentes por causa justificada, la revisión de la orden de consentimiento federal que limita efectivamente el número de agentes de minorías al 25%, la exigencia de que los agentes recién contratados vivan en la ciudad y otros numerosos cambios para limitar el uso de la fuerza por parte de los agentes.

La demanda enumera las acusaciones de uso excesivo de la fuerza contra los agentes y las medidas disciplinarias a las que, en su caso, se han enfrentado. La demanda menciona si la ciudad llegó a un acuerdo sobre las reclamaciones.

Algunos de los casos recientes están relacionados con las protestas tras la muerte de Daniel Prude, hecha pública el 2 de septiembre por un abogado de la familia.

Otras alegaciones se refieren al incidente de la niña con spray de pimienta en la calle Harris y al incidente del spray de pimienta sobre la mujer que estaba con su hija en la avenida Portland.

La demanda nombraba a un puñado de agentes que han estado implicados en casos recientes de gran repercusión. La demanda se reservaba la posibilidad de nombrar a otros citando a cientos de agentes del Departamento de Policía de Rochester “John Doe”, “Richard Roe”, ayudantes del sheriff y “Sally Sue”, policías del estado de Nueva York. Las designaciones genéricas son marcadores de posición para los individuos aún no identificados y los abogados esperan enumerar más nombres a medida que el proceso de descubrimiento avanza.

El Departamento de Policía de Rochester ha sido objeto de otras demandas, pero el abogado Shields dijo que esta es diferente debido a la escala de la acción de clase y el alcance de las acusaciones.

“Hemos reunido más historias de las que otras demandas han reunido y las hemos expuesto de forma exhaustiva para mostrar que, basándonos en la narrativa que hemos reunido y basándonos en los números… hemos sido capaces de mostrar, basándonos en los propios datos del RPD, que la historia de racismo del sistema, y el uso de fuerza excesiva contra la gente de color en Rochester es innegable”.

Antes del mandato del gobernador de la Orden Ejecutiva 203 y de esta demanda, también ha habido esfuerzos de reforma.

“Demasiados de esos casos han sido considerados en un silo”, dijo Moskovitz. “Este caso trae la historia a colación. … Se trata de un cambio real ahora”.