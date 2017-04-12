City Selects Golisano Center for the Performing Arts for Parcel 5

By Staff –

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has announced the city has selected Morgan Communities and the Rochester Broadway Theater League (RBTL) to develop a 3000-seat Golisano Center for the Performing Arts, which will include a mix of retail and residential space in the Parcel 5 location at Midtown.

The $130 million project has a $25 million commitment from local businessman Tom Golisano, and is expected to bring 776 construction and permanent jobs to the area, the city said.

