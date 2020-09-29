City Selects Two Anchor Tenants for New International Plaza

Staff reports

Borinquen Bakery and New Generation Meats have been selected as vendors for the retail kiosks that serve as anchor stores the International Plaza scheduled to open in October on North Clinton Ave.

Both businesses will operate daily, year round. The announcement was made Sept. 29 by the city’s Department of Recreation and Youth Services.

The International Plaza, 828 N. Clinton Ave., is a Latin-themed event space and marketplace that will provide a community gathering place to celebrate and build on the arts and cultural assets of the neighborhood.

The International Plaza will have a variety of vendors and vending options, ranging from pop-up tents and carts to more permanent locations housed in retail kiosks.

Entrepreneurs and/or existing businesses can acquire space to sell their products and services in a low-risk, low-cost, flexible environment that is expected to be an incubator for neighborhood economic development. The site will also include a performance pavilion, dedicated restrooms and a service/storage building.

Here are details about the anchor tenants:

Borinquen Bakery is a Spanish-style bakery that is owned and operated by the Binet family, including father Jose Binet, mother Drina Binet, and their son and two daughters.

The Binet’s purchased Borinquen Bakery from another Latino family who had been in the neighborhood for many years. The Binets and their children came to the United States in 2000 from the Dominican Republic. Originally, Jose Binet worked in the Wegmans warehouse, but in 2018, he decided he wanted to become his own boss and purchased the bakery.

The Binet family chose to become vendors at the International Plaza to expand their business and reach new customers. Eventually, they would like to open multiple outlets. Hillary Binet has inherited her father’s entrepreneurial spirit and will help manage the bakery’s new location at the International Plaza.

New Generation Meats is owned by Syrian-born Wafik Altawel. Altawel’s father sent him to Romania to attend medical school and while there, he became fascinated with the variety of sausages and smoked meats available throughout Europe. He studied with a number of European sausage makers. About 20 years ago, he moved to America seeking more opportunity for his family. He and his daughter, Yasmin Taouil, started a number of businesses, one of which included the purchase and updating of the former Hartmann’s Sausage shop and production facility on Clinton Avenue.

Altawel and his daughter produce and sell a variety of sausages and smoked meats at their store, through a wholesale business and at the Rochester Public Market. They forward to continuing the connection to the El Camino neighborhood and providing traditional favorites, as well as working with neighbors and customers to develop recipes based on various cultures and tastes.