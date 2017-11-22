City to Host Annual Liberty Pole Lighting and Family Ice Skating Event Dec. 2

By Staff –

The city will kick off the holiday season by lighting the Liberty Pole, and hosting “Family Ice Skating Night” in downtown Rochester Dec. 2.

This year’s lighting will be presented by Sharp Notions, and is supported by iHeart Media.

The schedule for the event will be as follows:

4:30 p.m.: iHeart radio personality the Mayor Pete Kennedy will spin holiday music while Santa, Rudolph, elves, and local sports team mascots greet kids at the Liberty Pole;

5 p.m.: The lighting of the Liberty Pole with Mayor Lovely Warren;

5:10 p.m.: Family holiday parade from Liberty Pole to Dr. MLK Jr. Park (including the Rochester Fire Department's hook and ladder truck);

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Free ice skating, horse-drawn carriage rides, and kids' crafts at the MLK Park Ice Rink. Skate rental will be $3, and is limited, so the city is encouraging individuals to bring their own ice skates if possible.

Attendees will have an opportunity to take free trolley rides back to nearby parking from the rink until 8:30 p.m, and free parking will be available at the East End Garage, 475 E. Main St.; Washington Square Garage, 111 Woodbury Blvd.; and Mortimer Street Garage, 25 Clinton Ave. North between Mortimer St. and Division St.

Contact the city’s Office of Special Events, at (585) 428-6690, for additional information regarding the event.

