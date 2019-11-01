Search
City to Update Northeast Residents About Don Samuel Torres Park

Nov 01, 2019City, Local NewsComments Off

Location of Don Samuel Torres Playground

Location of Don Samuel Torres Playground. Provided by city of Rochester.

The city will hold a meeting form 6 to 7 p.m., Nov. 4 at the Salvation Army, 915 N. Clinton Ave. to give an update on plans for Don Samuel Torres Park recreational facility.

The park has been plagued by drug paraphernalia, crime and other hazards, which the city seeks to address in order to foster safety.

Site improvements include play spaces for pre-teens and tots, a new basketball court, new baseball diamond, adult fitness equipment and shade trees and shade structures.

Reasonable accommodations will be available for individuals with disabilities. Contact Coralis Rivera-Laboy at (585) 428-6157 or e-mail Coralis.Rivera-Laboy@cityofrochester.gov to arrange accommodations or for more

information about the meeting.

