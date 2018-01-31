Congress Invites DREAMers to Trump’s First SOTU

Stress is something that, unfortunately, almost everyone will experience at some point in their lifetime. And, in fact, research reveals that 43% of adults display adverse health effects because of their experience with stress. However, for DREAMers like Leticia Herrera, those stress levels are significantly worse due to the fear and uncertainty of the future.

“Every day Congress fails to pass a solution that protects DREAMers, and people like Leti are forced to live with a cloud of uncertainty over their head,” said Congressman Pete Aguilar to NBC News.

Many of these young men and women feel great fear of deportation every day of their lives. This stress was put on display on Tuesday night when President Trump was scheduled to deliver his very first State of the Union Address.

NBC News tells us that a record number of DREAMers were in attendance that night. 23 young immigrants known as DREAMers were invited to the State of the Union by members of Congress to highlight the plight of immigrants across the nation. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) are pending termination, causing tremendous anxiety for the DREAMers.

Leading up to the President’s State of the Union Address, Representative Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., sent out a Tweet stating that he had contacted the Capitol police, requesting that identification be made for all of the DREAMers in attendance that night. He made it clear that anyone who was found undocumented should be arrested.

“Of all the places where the Rule of Law needs to be enforced, it should be in the hallowed halls of Congress. Any illegal aliens attempting to go through security, under any pretext of invitation or otherwise, should be arrested and deported,” Gosar said.

Michelle Lujan Grisham, a New Mexico Democrat representative, fires back at Grosar. She states that as being the chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, she feels that her job is being infringed upon by Grosar’s comments.

“I find it personally offensive that a member of Congress is interfering with my ability to do my job,” she says.

Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in late 2017. It was the worst natural disaster in Puerto Rico’s history, leaving potentially hundreds dead. Thousands of people fled the island during this horrendous storm. One of them, Claudia Baez, was one of those invited to the State of the Union on Tuesday. She stated her hopes for relief as she believed her presence, as well as the presence of all the other dreamers, would remind the administration that her home is still desperately in need of help.

These members of Congress were making their positions on the immigration policies very clear to the administration by bringing these guests along with them. Will the administration receive the message and act upon it?