Congresswoman Louise Slaughter to Hold Media Availability

ROCHESTER, NY — Congresswoman Louise M. Slaughter (NY-25) will hold a media availability on Thursday, June 1 st at 11am ET. Slaughter will be unveiling new legislation she has authored to provide American workers with a level playing field on international trade.

Slaughter’s Trade Enforcement and Trade Deficit Reduction Act would change how we approach international trade and give American workers and manufacturers the tools they need to compete on a level playing field around the globe. It would direct the Department of Commerce to withdraw or “snapback” trade concessions like tariff reductions if a trade partner doesn’t live up to its obligations under a free trade agreement or if it adds new tariff or non-tariff trade barriers. Slaughter’s bill also addresses one of the major missed opportunities for American workers – our skyrocketing trade deficits – by putting a major focus on addressing the most significant trade deficits that exist between the United States and other countries.

Slaughter has long been considered a leader on fair trade issues, and this bill continues her efforts to rebuild America’s manufacturing base.

What: Rep. Slaughter media availability

When: Thursday, June 1st at 11am ET

Where: Kenneth B. Keating Federal Building

Lower Level Conference Room B-0350

3120 Federal Bldg. 100 State St.

Rochester, NY 14614