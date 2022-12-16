Construction dysfunction and you will genome suggestions away from K. michiganensis BD177

Overall performance

1.3 Gbp) were processed to remove SMRT bell adapters, short and low-quality reads (< 80% accuracy) using SMRT Analysis version 2.3 ( A total of 155,828 filtered reads (average length, 8.9 Kb) were used for de novo assembly using Celera Assembler , with self-correction of the PacBio reads. A total of 1091 Mb paired-end Illumina reads screened from a 500-bp genomic library were mapped using SOAP to the bacterial plasmid database for tracing the presence of any plasmid and filling the gaps. The de novo assembly resulted in five contigs, representing the K. michiganensis BD177 complete genome of 6,812,698 bp with GC content % in a single chromosome and four plasmids. The annotated genome contains 6714 genes, 25rRNA genes, and 86 tRNA genes (Table 1).

16S rRNA phylogenetic investigation and you may phenotypic off separated strain BD177

Limitation parsimony established and restriction opportunities phylogenetic woods with the sequence one to encodes with the 16S rRNA gene revealed that the closest variety to BD177 are K. michiganensis and K. oxytica (Extra file step one: Fig. S1, More document dos: Desk S1). Evolutionary divergence distance out-of 16S rRNA gene succession anywhere between BD177 and you can K. michiganensis E718 is actually minimum really worth (BD177 versus K. michiganensis E718: 0.0079) among all sequences. Biochemical assessment have been performed to the BD177 by the API20E to confirm their condition from the K. oxytoca and you may K. michiganensis. Biochemical attributes off K. oxytoca ATCC13182(T)(=NCTC13727) and you will K. michiganensis W14(T)(= DSM2544) had been obtained from BacDive Webservices pared with K. oxytoca ATCC13182(T) and K. michiganensis W14(T), BD177 is the same with W14 from the ?-galactosidase enzyme confident and you will urease negative, same having ATCC13182(T) in the arginine dihydrolase positive. But not, BD177 does not have the utilization ability from citrate because simply carbon provider, distinctive from one another types of challenges (Desk 2).

Pan-genome data

In this study, we considered the 128 publicly available genome assemblies filipinocupid yÃ¼kle for the Klebsiella sp. (Additional file 3: Table S2). Of these genomes, 26 were originally annotated as K. aerogenes, 13 were K. michiganensis, 27 were K. oxytoca, and 15 were K. pneumoniae. 25 were K. quasipneumoniae, 1 was K. quasivariicola, 21 were K. variicola. The type strain genome of each species is included in these genomes. These genome assemblies were passed strict quality control (N75 values of > 10,000 bp, < 500 undetermined bases per 100,000 bases, > 90% completeness and < 5% contamination) by quast and checkm (Additional file 4: Table S3). This resulted in a total of 118 Klebsiella sp. strains studied, where ten low-quality genome assemblies were discarded. The GC contents of the species K. michiganensis, K. oxytoca, K. pneumoniae, K. variicola, and K. quasipneumoniae showed low intraspecies variation, with respective average values of , , , and % (Fig. 1a), whereas larger interspecies diversity was observed. In contrast, K. aerogenes genomes can be divided into two groups, a large group showing a GC content in the range of that of Klebsiella aerogenes ( to %) and a small group of two genomes ( and %) showing a much greater GC content, similar to that of the K. pneumoniae, K.variicola and K. quasipneumoniae genomes (respective average values about 57%). Based on GC content of the genome, K. pneumoniae, K.variicola, K. quasivariicola, and K. quasipneumoniae were considered as a high GC group content, and K. michiganensis and K. oxytoca were considered as a low GC content group. The genome sequence of our new isolate, which we designated K. michiganensis BD177 with % GC content (Table 1), shows a similar to that of the low GC content Klebsiella sp. group (Fig. 1a).

Pan-genome analysis away from 119 genomes inside research. Genomes try labeled based on their varieties annotation from the NCBI database (except for separate K. michiganensis BD177). an excellent GC blogs of all of the genomes is categorized according to the species annotation about NCBI database. b pie graph of one’s 119 reviewed Klebsiella sp. genomes. The fresh new pan-genome pie chart exhibiting gene articles visualized through the use of Roary app