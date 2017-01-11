Corrupt Border Enforcement and Donald Trump

Op/Ed By Raoul Lowery Contreras

The new year of 2017 was welcomed on the Fox News Channel with shock and agony bouncing off a New York Times article on Dec. 28 entitled “The Enemy Within: Bribes Bore a Hole in the U.S. Border.”

The news channel was joined in its shock by White nationalists of VDARE.com that went out of their way to point out that every agent mentioned in the article was either Hispanic or Asian. The implication: White officers/agents don’t take bribes, only dirty Hispanics and Asians do. The New York Times must have thought so also for they couldn’t find a single non-Hispanic/Asian to pinpoint as corrupt.

The Times: over the last 10 years almost 200 employees and contract workers of the Department of Homeland Security had taken nearly $15 million in bribes.

The Times listed some interesting bribes that weren’t cash: a 2000 Lexus;100 egg rolls for a party;Cialis pills and a “sexual device;”and three trips to Thailand. Source: Court Documents.

What is more shocking than the Times December report is that this criminal enterprise has been going on for years, and is apparently new news to many. The Times mentions 10 years of criminal activity, and names only Hispanics and a couple of Asian Americans as the culprits.

How wrong they are; the Times, the White Nationalists at VDARE.com and the television reporters are very, very wrong.

Are they wrong purposefully?

July 16, 2016, Politico: From 2005 to 2012, one officer or agent was arrested almost every single day for crimes that ranged from DUI and domestic violence to drug smuggling and rape in the Rio Grande Valley. There were more than 500 officers and agents arrested in 2014 and 2015.

May 9, 1990, The New York Times: I.N.S. Agent Accused of Selling Green Cards to (Colombian) Drug Dealers

1993, Los Angeles Times: Rogue Border Patrol agents, agent charged with murder and attempted murder.

Within the last six months, an agent and a former agent were convicted in separate cases of smuggling drugs while on duty. Another agent was tried on charges of murder and assault (though he admitted stealing kilos of cocaine, he was never charged) and a veteran investigator was locked up for perjury.

Agent Ronald Michael Backues ferried marijuana in his pale green service Bronco and spent the proceeds on jewels, boats, motorcycles, a lakeside home and other extravagances–even steroids for himself and breast implants for his wife…Former Agent Gary Patrick Callahan, a marksman who once trained with a crack South African battalion, faces life behind bars after his conviction in February for trafficking in cocaine stolen from smugglers.

NY Times, September 12, 1994: “In Immigration Labyrinth, Corruption Comes Easily,” eight employees of the Washington district office stood convicted of accepting bribes. Altogether, the I.N.S. said, they had fraudulently given more than 4,000 people permission to work and sold legal residency to 1,000 more immigrants who did not qualify.

March 13, 1998, New York Times: 7 I.N.S. Employees and 26 Others Are Charged With Selling False Immigration Papers, some cash bribes were exchanged right inside the I.N.S. offices at 26 Federal Plaza in downtown Manhattan.

USA TODAY, September 9, 2006: In the past 12 months, dozens of U.S. Immigration employees have been accused of corruption-related charges, 17 Border Patrol agents and CUSTOMS AGENTS, two Immigration and Customs ENFORCEMENT (ICE), 4 agents of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

March 21, 2011, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) News release, Los Angeles: “ A senior attorney with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was sentenced to 212 months in federal prison following a multi-agency investigation that revealed he took nearly $500,000. Peter Kallas, 40, received a 17 2/3rds sentence.

So why the shock? Why the racist implications? Why no reference that the Border Patrol Union that endorsed Donald Trump for president represents many of the agents charged with crimes.

In the Elmer murder case, his five fellow Border Patrol agents that were present at his shooting were fired by the Border Patrol for lying in court; they claimed they didn’t hear Elmer fire his rifle. Though fired, they were reinstated because the Patrol couldn’t prove they didn’t hear the shots. Five fired perjurers went back to work.

Other convicted agents managed to avoid exposure to superiors by fellow agents despite luxury cars, swimming pools, luxurious residences and lifestyles impossible on agent pay. Everyone looked the other way. Agents smuggled drugs in Border Patrol vehicles and no one said anything despite wide spread knowledge among agents of the criminality.

The Border Patrol and other immigration agencies are rife with corruption. That has been true for at least half-a-century. Will President Donald Trump order his Department of Justice to root out Border Patrol corruption or will he order them to chase busboys and gardeners? Who knows?

