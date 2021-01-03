COVID-19 Testing Continues in City Through January

Staff reports

Testing for people who are not showing signs of COVID-19 will continue through January.

The city, along with Monroe County and the Rochester City School District, combined to offer testing in December and there was talk that the site would stay open into the new year. The city announced on Jan. 1 that free testing for people without symptoms would run at least through the end of the current month.

Pre-registration is recommended. Appointments open at noon on Fridays for the following week. Register online at www.monroecounty.gov/healthcalls/register or by calling 311. Walk-ins will be accepted as capacity allows. Residents must have an ID and a Monroe County address to get tested.

Locations and times are:

Benjamin Franklin High School, 950 Norton St., 3 to 6 p.m., Mondays Jan. 4, 11 and 25. No testing on Jan. 18, Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High School, 501 Genesee St., 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesdays, Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26.

Jefferson High School, 1 Edgerton Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays, Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27.

East High School, 1801 E. Main St., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

People being tested will enter the buildings. Masks and physical distancing will be strictly enforced.

People who test positive will receive a call within one hour of their test. People who test negative will receive an email within three days.

Tests are free for anyone not experiencing symptoms. People with symptoms of COVID-19 – which include sudden loss of taste or smell, fever, cough and body aches – should contact their health care provider.

The city and the United Way of Greater Rochester are looking for volunteers to help at each of the testing sites. Volunteers will greet residents, hold doors, dispense hand sanitizer and masks to those who need them, monitor capacity and help with registration, data entry and more. Volunteers can register at uwrochester.org/VolunteerUnited.