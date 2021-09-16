Culturally Response Teaching: Local Parent Leadership Group Encourages Difficult Conversations About Diversity

By Miguel Lopez

MiguelLopez@minorityreporter.net

(Spanish version available.)

The Greater Rochester Parent Leadership Training Institute (PLTI) recently held an event at the Rochester Public Library, designed to inform the parents of RCSD children and suburban school districts about ‘culturally responsive teaching’, and sought to encourage parents to have difficult conversations with their children about the some of the uglier parts of American history, they say have generally been overlooked in classrooms.

Culturally responsive teaching is a theory of instruction developed by Dr. Gloria Ladson-Billings, president of the National Academy of Education, who said it is an approach that empowers students intellectually, socially, emotionally, and politically by using cultural associations to impart knowledge, skills and attitudes.

A group of panelists, all with important but different positions to Rochester’s educational leadership, discussed what the goals of culturally responsive teaching are and what they will look like in the classroom.

Wade Norwood, Rochester’s member of the New York State’s Board of Regents, and one the panelists of the night, shared a piece on his experience switching from the RCSD to Rush Henrietta’s school district, and how crucial it is that students see themselves in what they are learning.

When discussing critical race theory, and some of the misconceptions around it, he gave those in attendance an example about just how much American history can be misconstrued. He told the story of what his grandmother was taught in school, that slavery was not as bad as some said, and that slave masters treated their slaves with respect.

“This set the tone for how viciously segregation was fought for by those who supported it. It was because they learned it at school,” he said.

An underlying theme of the discussion was the belief that conversations about topics that concern overtly racist eras of the United States, which can be difficult and uncomfortable to discuss, can lead to growth and understanding.

These era’s, including but not limited to the history of slavery in the U. S., the Jim Crow era, and the Civil Rights era, presenters said are being taught in classrooms, but not to the same extent as some generally more discussed events in American history, such as the American Revolution and major wars.

“This is what culturally responsive teaching seeks to change, and although there are some that oppose anything similar to critical race theory, and unfairly blame its existence for the political division in this country, its goal is in fact the opposite,” said Deborah Hammer.

Hammer, the Initiative Director of the PLTI, brought to light that some school districts in the greater Rochester era suffer from a shocking lack of diversity. “Some school’s districts have no minority teachers,” she told the panelists.

“We think this a major issue… teachers have so much power in transforming lives for students, and the fact that there are none that are represented that look like them, it’s hard for a kid to believe they can be something when they never see it,” she said.

“They never see themselves in positions of power and leadership around the school… We would just like to see some more urgency behind this particular issue.”

When asked about some of the challenges surrounding Culturally Responsive Teaching, and how much of a problem misinformation can be for education, she explained that looking through history from only one perspective can be damaging.

“I think Wade Norwood said it best, when it starts to push against people’s idea of what they think this country is, not the reality. I’m an American. I can be proud in one light, and sad and reflective in the next, but you have to understand the full truth and breath of it, and everyone just hasn’t been taught that, so I think the controversy (surrounding Critical Race Theory) will continue.”

Panelistas del programa Culturally Responsive Teaching, evento del 19 de agosto en la Biblioteca Pública de Rochester – organizado por el Parent Leadership Training Institute (PLTI). Foto de la página de Facebook del PLTI.

Enseñanza culturalmente responsable:

El grupo local de liderazgo de padres fomenta las conversaciones difíciles sobre la diversidad

Por Miguel López

MiguelLopez@minorityreporter.net

El Greater Rochester Parent Leadership Training Institute (PLTI) celebró recientemente un evento en la Biblioteca Pública de Rochester, diseñado para informar a los padres de los niños del Distrito Escolar de la Ciudad de Rochester (RCSD, por sus siglas en inglés) y de los distritos escolares suburbanos sobre la “enseñanza culturalmente receptiva”, y trató de animar a los padres a tener conversaciones difíciles con sus hijos sobre las partes más feas de la historia de Estados Unidos, que, según ellos, generalmente se han pasado por alto en las aulas.

La enseñanza culturalmente receptiva, o con diferentes perspectivas culturales, es una teoría de la instrucción desarrollada por la Dra. Gloria Ladson-Billings, presidenta de la Academia Nacional de Educación, quien dijo que es un enfoque que capacita a los estudiantes intelectual, social, emocional y políticamente utilizando asociaciones culturales para impartir conocimientos, habilidades y actitudes.

Un grupo de panelistas, todos ellos con posiciones importantes pero diferentes para el liderazgo educativo de Rochester, discutieron cuáles son los objetivos de la enseñanza culturalmente receptiva y cómo se verán en el aula.

Wade Norwood, miembro de la Junta de Regentes del Estado de Nueva York de Rochester, y uno de los panelistas de la noche, compartió un poco de su experiencia al cambiarse del RCSD al distrito escolar de Rush Henrietta, y lo crucial que es que los estudiantes se vean a sí mismos en lo que están aprendiendo.

Al hablar de la teoría crítica de la raza y de algunos de los conceptos erróneos que la rodean, dio a los asistentes un ejemplo de lo mucho que se puede malinterpretar la historia estadounidense. Contó la historia de lo que le enseñaron a su abuela en la escuela, que la esclavitud no era tan mala como algunos decían, y que los amos trataban a sus esclavos con respeto.

“Esto marcó la pauta de la ferocidad con la que se luchó contra la segregación por parte de quienes la apoyaban. Fue porque lo aprendieron en la escuela”, dijo.

Un tema subyacente de la discusión fue la creencia de que las conversaciones sobre temas que conciernen a épocas abiertamente racistas de Estados Unidos, que pueden ser difíciles e incómodas de discutir, pueden conducir al crecimiento y la comprensión.

Según los ponentes, estas épocas, que incluyen, entre otras, la historia de la esclavitud en EE.UU., la época de Jim Crow y la de los derechos civiles, se enseñan en las aulas, pero no en la misma medida que algunos acontecimientos de la historia estadounidense generalmente más discutidos, como la Revolución Americana y las grandes guerras.

“Esto es lo que la enseñanza culturalmente receptiva pretende cambiar, y aunque hay algunos que se oponen a cualquier cosa parecida a la teoría racial crítica, y culpan injustamente a su existencia de la división política en este país, su objetivo es de hecho el contrario”, dijo Deborah Hammer.

Hammer, directora de la iniciativa del PLTI, sacó a relucir que algunos distritos escolares del área de Rochester padecen una vergonzosa falta de diversidad. “Algunos distritos escolares no tienen maestros de las minorías”, dijo a los panelistas.

“Creemos que se trata de un problema importante… Los maestros tienen tanto poder en la transformación de las vidas de los estudiantes, y el hecho de que no haya ninguno representado que se parezca a ellos, es difícil que un niño crea que puede ser algo cuando nunca lo ve”, dijo.

“Nunca se ven a sí mismos en posiciones de poder y liderazgo en la escuela… Nos gustaría ver algo más de urgencia detrás de este tema en particular”.

Cuando se le preguntó por algunos de los retos que rodean a la enseñanza culturalmente receptiva, y por el problema que la desinformación puede suponer para la educación, explicó que mirar la historia desde una sola perspectiva puede ser perjudicial.

“Creo que Wade Norwood es quien mejor lo ha dicho, cuando se empieza a empujar contra la idea que la gente tiene de lo que cree que es este país, no contra la realidad. Soy estadounidense. Puedo estar orgulloso en un momento, y triste y reflexivo en el siguiente, pero hay que entender toda la verdad y el aliento de la misma, y a todo el mundo no se le ha enseñado eso, así que creo que la controversia (en torno a la teoría crítica de la raza) continuará”.