Cuomo Launches Hotline for Immigrants Affected by Trump Ban; State AG Offers Assistance

By Staff

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced the launch of a confidential, toll-free hotline for New Yorkers, in an effort to help immigrants who may have been detained as a result of President Donald Trump’s executive order over the weekend, which banned citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

“New Yorkers who have experienced issues relating to love ones who are detained, missing, or travel restricted, as a result of recent federal actions are encouraged to call the department’s toll-free hotline at 1-888-769-7243,” the governor’s office stated. “The hotline will be running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will offer translation services.”

